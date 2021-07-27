Arrow Reports $13.3 million in Q2 Net Income as COVID-19 Recovery Continues

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.3 million, compared to $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased to $28.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $24.8 million for the comparable quarter of 2020. For the six-months ended June 30, 2021, net income and net interest income were $26.6 million and $54.5 million, respectively as compared to $17.3 million and $47.8 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2020.

Annualized key profitability ratios remained strong, as measured by a return on average equity (ROE) of 15.21% and a return on average assets (ROA) of 1.38% for the second quarter, compared to 11.64% and 1.07%, respectively, for the prior year quarter.

"Arrow delivered another solid quarter marked by both strong core earnings and profitability ratios," said Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "As the economy improves and pandemic-related restrictions are lifted, Arrow is well-positioned to provide both traditional banking for those eager to return to it, as well as digital banking for the growing group of customers who embraced our digital platform over the past year. We continue to make strategic investments in our digital customer experience and branch network to support changing customer needs."

Arrow announced plans to renovate a large portion of its Glens Falls headquarters, including workspace for support teams and the Main Office branch. Additionally, Saratoga National Bank announced plans to consolidate its Jones Road and Ballard Road Wilton branches this fall into a nearby office in a high-traffic commercial district. The new location and design will provide efficiencies and enhance our ability to develop relationships, even as routine transactions continue to migrate online.

Finally, Arrow's two banks rolled out digital enhancements in the second quarter, including a mobile app for business customers and SecureLOCKTM Equip, an addition to our consumer mobile apps that allows users to freeze their debit cards.

The following expands on our second-quarter financial results:

COVID-19 Response: In the second quarter, as restrictions were lifted by the state and CDC, Arrow likewise lifted the face covering requirement at its banking and insurance offices. Vaccination was and continues to be strongly encouraged for team members, and Arrow is monitoring vaccination rates of its employees. Personal protective equipment, including shields and hand sanitizing stations remain in place and our Business Continuity Task Force continues to meet regularly to address the latest guidance and to monitor the impact of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

In the second quarter, the Arrow lending team accelerated the forgiveness process for PPP borrowers, with about half of loans forgiven as of quarter-end.

Loan Growth: Total loans were $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2021. Loan growth for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.8 million and increased $82.2 million, or 3.2%, from June 30, 2020. Total outstanding commercial loans decreased $29.0 million, or 3.3%, in the second quarter. PPP loans, included in the commercial portfolio, decreased $46.0 million in the second quarter. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $31.4 million, or 3.6%, in the second quarter, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding residential real estate loans, net of approximately $15.9 million of loans sold, increased $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Deposit Growth: At June 30, 2021, deposit balances were $3.4 billion. Deposits decreased in the second quarter of 2021 by $15.6 million and increased by $369.3 million, or 12.0%, from the prior-year level. Municipal deposits decreased $49.0 million in the second quarter consistent with seasonal municipal behavior. Non-municipal deposits increased $33.4 million for the quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 22.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 21.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, other time deposits were $142.1 million, a decrease of $74.5 million compared to the prior year. Municipal deposits increased $138.9 million, or 19.1% from June 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the second quarter was $28.4 million, up 14.2% from $24.8 million in the comparable quarter of 2020. Interest and fees on loans were $27.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 7.6% from $25.1 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. Interest and fees related to PPP loans, included in the $27.0 million, produced $3.1 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.3 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 57.8%, from the $3.2 million in expense for the comparable quarter ending June 30, 2020. The net interest margin was 3.08% for the quarter, compared to 3.05% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was due to a variety of factors, including the timing of the forgiveness of PPP loans offset by lower interest rates and increased cash balances.

Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $8.5 million, compared to $7.2 million in the comparable 2020 quarter. Income from fiduciary activities for the three months ended June 30, 2021, increased by $454 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2020. Fees and other services to customers increased $641 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2020. Interchange fees related to increased customer activity of debit card usage was the largest driver of the increase.

Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $19.1 million, an increase from $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The largest component of noninterest expense was salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Technology expenses increased from the prior year in part due to variable costs related to increased utilization of consumer banking technology. Other non-interest expense included the expense for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $501 thousand in the second quarter.

Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.6 million for the same quarter of 2020. The effective income tax rates for the three- month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, were 24.1% and 21.9%, respectively.

Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong at June 30, 2021, as evidenced by low levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs. Net loan losses, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.01% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, a decrease from 0.06% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021, were $7.8 million, up $1.3 million from June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets of $8.0 million at June 30, 2021 represented 0.20% of period-end assets consistent with June 30, 2020.

For the second quarter of 2021, the provision for credit losses was $263 thousand and the expense for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures included in other liabilities was $501 thousand. The allowance for credit losses was $27.0 million on June 30, 2021, which represented 1.02% of loans outstanding, as compared to 1.03% on June 30, 2020.

Liquidity: As of June 30, 2021, Arrow's liquidity position was strong with interest-bearing cash balances at June 30, 2021 of $433.5 million. Arrow continues to be positioned to address any unexpected volatility, which may affect cash flow and deposit balances. At June 30, 2021, contingent collateralized lines of credit were in place and available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the Federal Reserve Bank, totaling $1.4 billion. Arrow has additional liquidity options currently available, including access to unsecured lines of credit such as Fed funds and brokered markets.

Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $353.0 million on June 30, 2021, up $35.3 million, or 11.1%, from June 30, 2020. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in the second quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.79% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.78%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Cash and Stock Dividends: On June 15, 2021, Arrow distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid by Arrow in the second quarter of 2020 when adjusted for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 25, 2020.

Industry Recognition: Both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continue to hold BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank ratings. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2021, Arrow was named a Raymond James Community Bankers Cup winner, which recognizes the top 10% of community banks using various profitability, efficiency and balance sheet metrics.

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may constitute "non- GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non- GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future, including, in particular, statements regarding the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Interest and Fees on Loans $ 27,014

$ 25,077

$ 52,197

$ 49,951 Interest on Deposits at Banks 103

41

188

165 Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:













Fully Taxable 1,671

1,871

3,177

4,064 Exempt from Federal Taxes 907

1,013

1,827

2,048 Total Interest and Dividend Income 29,695

28,002

57,389

56,228 INTEREST EXPENSE













Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 192

310

411

797 Savings Deposits 501

1,173

1,066

3,644 Time Deposits over $250,000 69

438

189

971 Other Time Deposits 156

784

378

1,784 Federal Funds Purchased and













Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 1 16 3 38 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 196 217 389 646 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to







Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 171 173 340 401 Interest on Financing Leases 49

49

98

99 Total Interest Expense 1,335

3,160

2,874

8,380 NET INTEREST INCOME 28,360

24,842

54,515

47,848 Provision for Credit Losses 263

3,040

(385)

5,812 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 28,097

21,802

54,900

42,036 NONINTEREST INCOME













Income From Fiduciary Activities 2,589

2,135

4,967

4,348 Fees for Other Services to Customers 2,919

2,278

5,528

4,729 Insurance Commissions 1,626

1,732

3,266

3,364 Net Gain (Loss) on Securities 196

(106)

356

(480) Net Gain on Sales of Loans 625

547

2,040

760 Other Operating Income 523

578

929

2,137 Total Noninterest Income 8,478

7,164

17,086

14,858 NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and Employee Benefits 10,845

10,212

21,983

20,595 Occupancy Expenses, Net 1,484

1,345

3,077

2,794 Technology and Equipment Expense 3,710

3,227

7,169

6,579 FDIC Assessments 245

242

515

461 Other Operating Expense 2,803

2,219

5,021

4,570 Total Noninterest Expense 19,087

17,245

37,765

34,999 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 17,488

11,721

34,221

21,895 Provision for Income Taxes 4,209

2,562

7,662

4,609 NET INCOME $ 13,279

$ 9,159

$ 26,559

$ 17,286 Average Shares Outstanding 1:













Basic 15,557

15,441

15,543

15,444 Diluted 15,616

15,448

15,589

15,460 Per Common Share:













Basic Earnings $ 0.85

$ 0.59

$ 1.71

$ 1.12 Diluted Earnings 0.85

0.59

1.70

1.12





1 2020 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.







ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 ASSETS





Cash and Due From Banks $ 44,760 $ 42,116 $ 38,267 Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks 433,468 338,875 215,003 Investment Securities:





Available-for-Sale at Fair Value 437,868 365,287 378,778 Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $210,916 at





June 30, 2021; $226,576 at December 31, 2020; and





$241,875 at June 30, 2020) 204,490 218,405 233,517 Equity Securities 1,992 1,636 1,583 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 5,380 5,349 5,574 Loans 2,644,082 2,595,030 2,561,915 Allowance for Credit Losses (27,010) (29,232) (26,300) Net Loans 2,617,072 2,565,798 2,535,615 Premises and Equipment, Net 43,268 42,612 41,231 Goodwill 21,873 21,873 21,873 Other Intangible Assets, Net 2,082 1,950 1,662 Other Assets 83,938 84,735 74,074 Total Assets $ 3,896,191 $ 3,688,636 $ 3,547,177 LIABILITIES





Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 761,991 701,341 667,585 Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 977,955 832,434 791,521 Savings Deposits 1,471,591 1,423,358 1,262,102 Time Deposits over $250,000 84,357 123,622 130,935 Other Time Deposits 142,139 153,971 216,630 Total Deposits 3,438,033 3,234,726 3,068,773 Federal Funds Purchased and





Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 3,092 17,486 47,599 Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances 45,000 45,000 50,000 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated





Subsidiary Trusts 20,000 20,000 20,000 Finance Leases 5,193 5,217 5,239 Other Liabilities 31,840 31,815 37,879 Total Liabilities 3,543,158 3,354,244 3,229,490 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares





Authorized at June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March





31, 2020 — — — Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized





(20,194,474 Shares Issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and 19,606,449 at June 30, 2020) 20,194 20,194 19,606 Additional Paid-in Capital 355,195 353,662 336,643 Retained Earnings 60,494 41,899 42,704 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (2,658) (816) (276) Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,622,797 Shares at June 30, 2021;





4,678,736 Shares at December 31, 2020 and 4,595,891





Shares at March 31, 2020) (80,192) (80,547) (80,990) Total Stockholders' Equity 353,033 334,392 317,687 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,896,191 $ 3,688,636 $ 3,547,177







Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020

6/30/2020 Net Income $ 13,279 $ 13,280 $ 12,495 $ 11,046

$ 9,159 Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):











Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments 145 119 66 (53)

(80) Share and Per Share Data:1











Period End Shares Outstanding 15,572 15,543 15,516 15,489

15,461 Basic Average Shares Outstanding 15,557 15,528 15,499 15,472

15,441 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 15,616 15,563 15,515 15,481

15,448 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.85 $ 0.86 $ 0.81 $ 0.71

$ 0.59 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.85 0.85 0.81 0.71

0.59 Cash Dividend Per Share 0.260 0.260 0.260 0.252

0.252 Selected Quarterly Average Balances:











Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 369,034 $ 334,155 $ 349,430 $ 242,928

$ 155,931 Investment Securities 668,089 593,822 590,151 592,457

607,094 Loans 2,651,449 2,618,362 2,610,834 2,582,253

2,518,198 Deposits 3,395,271 3,254,815 3,256,238 3,082,499

2,952,432 Other Borrowed Funds 74,957 82,659 95,047 136,117

129,383 Shareholders' Equity 350,203 340,708 331,899 324,269

316,380 Total Assets 3,851,921 3,712,020 3,721,954 3,583,322

3,437,155 Return on Average Assets, annualized 1.38 % 1.45 % 1.34 % 1.23 %

1.07 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 15.21 % 15.81 % 14.98 % 13.55 %

11.64 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2 16.32 % 17.00 % 16.13 % 14.61 %

12.58 % Average Earning Assets $ 3,688,572 $ 3,546,339 $ 3,550,415 $ 3,417,638

$ 3,281,223 Average Paying Liabilities 2,721,961 2,639,240 2,674,795 2,545,435

2,457,690 Interest Income 29,695 27,694 28,372 27,296

28,002 Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3 293 235 251 284

281 Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 29,988 27,929 28,623 27,580

28,283 Interest Expense 1,335 1,539 1,918 2,396

3,160 Net Interest Income 28,360 26,155 26,454 24,900

24,842 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 28,653 26,390 26,705 25,184

25,123 Net Interest Margin, annualized 3.08 % 2.99 % 2.96 % 2.90 %

3.05 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3 3.12 % 3.02 % 2.99 % 2.93 %

3.08 % Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4











Noninterest Expense $ 19,087 $ 18,678 $ 18,192 $ 17,487

$ 17,245 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 53 54 56 56

57 Net Noninterest Expense $ 19,034 $ 18,624 $ 18,136 $ 17,431

$ 17,188 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 28,653 $ 26,390 $ 26,705 $ 25,184

$ 25,123 Noninterest Income 8,478 8,608 9,103 8,697

7,164 Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities 196 160 88 (72)

(106) Net Gross Income $ 36,935 $ 34,838 $ 35,720 $ 33,953

$ 32,394 Efficiency Ratio 51.53 % 53.46 % 50.77 % 51.34 %

53.06 % Period-End Capital Information:











Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 353,033 $ 342,413 $ 334,392 $ 325,660

$ 317,687 Book Value per Share 1 22.67 22.03 21.55 21.02

20.55 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 23,955 23,922 23,823 23,662

23,535 Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2 21.13 20.49 20.02 19.50

19.03 Capital Ratios:5











Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.29 % 9.37 % 9.07 % 9.17 %

9.32 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.79 % 13.56 % 13.39 % 13.20 %

13.07 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.61 % 14.39 % 14.24 % 14.06 %

13.94 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.78 % 15.55 % 15.48 % 15.28 %

15.10 % Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt. $ 1,804,854 $ 1,725,754 $ 1,659,029 $ 1,537,128

$ 1,502,866







Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information - Continued (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Footnotes:

1. Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.



2. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.







6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 353,033 $ 342,413 $ 334,392 $ 325,660 $ 317,687 Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 23,955 23,922 23,823 23,662 23,535 Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 329,078 $ 318,491 $ 310,569 $ 301,998 $ 294,152 Period End Shares Outstanding 15,572 15,543 15,516 15,489 15,461 Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-









GAAP) $ 21.13 $ 20.49 $ 20.02 $ 19.50 $ 19.03 Net Income 13,279 13,280 12,495 11,046 9,159 Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized) 16.32 % 17.00 % 16.13 % 14.61 % 12.58 %





3. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.







6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Interest Income (GAAP) $ 29,695 $ 27,694 $ 28,372 $ 27,296 $ 28,002 Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 293 235 251 284 281 Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 29,988 $ 27,929 $ 28,623 $ 27,580 $ 28,283 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 28,360 $ 26,155 $ 26,454 $ 24,900 $ 24,842 Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 293 235 251 284 281 Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 28,653 $ 26,390 $ 26,705 $ 25,184 $ 25,123 Average Earning Assets $3,688,572 $3,546,339 $3,550,415 $3,417,638 $3,281,223 Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 3.12 % 3.02 % 2.99 % 2.93 % 3.08 %





4. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of noninterest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).



5. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The CET1 ratio at June 30, 2021 listed in the tables (i.e., 13.79%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).







6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Total Risk Weighted Assets $2,438,445 $2,404,456 $2,357,094 $2,321,637 $2,283,430 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 336,265 326,039 315,696 306,356 298,362 Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 13.79 % 13.56 % 13.39 % 13.20 % 13.07 %



* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.









Arrow Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended:





Loan Portfolio 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 6/30/2020 Commercial Loans $ 242,790 $ 240,554 $ 276,671 Commercial Real Estate Loans 598,241 571,787 533,032 Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio 841,031 812,341 809,703 Consumer Loans 892,549 859,768 828,493 Residential Real Estate Loans 910,502 922,921 923,719 Total Loans $ 2,644,082 $ 2,595,030 $ 2,561,915 Allowance for Credit Losses





Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter $ 26,840 $ 28,446 $ 23,637 Loans Charged-off (443) (630) (487) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 350 179 110 Net Loans Charged-off (93) (451) (377) Provision for Credit Losses 263 1,237 3,040 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter $ 27,010 $ 29,232 $ 26,300 Nonperforming Assets





Nonaccrual Loans $ 7,102 $ 6,033 $ 5,461 Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing 595 228 901 Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms 78 145 150 Total Nonperforming Loans 7,775 6,406 6,512 Repossessed Assets 99 155 116 Other Real Estate Owned 99 — 595 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 7,973 $ 6,561 $ 7,223 Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,





Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.01 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.04 % 0.19 % 0.49 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans 1.02 % 1.13 % 1.03 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 347.40 % 456.32 % 403.87 % Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.25 % Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.20 % Six Month Period Ended:





Allowance for Loan Losses





Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year $ 29,232

$ 21,187 Impact of the Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (1,300)

— Loans Charged-off (1,076)

(968) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 539

269 Net Loans Charged-off (537)

(699) Provision for Loan Losses (385)

5,812 Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Period $ 27,010

$ 26,300 Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized 0.04 %

0.06 % Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized (0.03)%

0.48 %

