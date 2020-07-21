Arrow Reports $9.2 million in Q2 Net Income as COVID-19 Response Continues

- Total loans grew by $147.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, including $140.0 million in Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans.

- Second quarter revenue increased $3.4 million, or 11.9%, over the prior year comparative quarter.

- Net income was $9.2 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.61 for the second quarter.

- Provision for loan losses was $3.0 million in the second quarter, reflecting the continued uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $9.2 million, compared to $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased to $24.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $21.7 million for the comparable quarter of 2019.

Arrow continues to manage its COVID-19 response with health and safety concerns as a top priority. In the second quarter, as COVID-19 cases regionally declined and New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo began to lift restrictions, our bank lobbies reopened with significant safety protocols in place. However, a significant portion of our workforce continues to work remotely, and the Company remains focused on providing essential banking services and meeting customer needs, while maintaining proper health and safety protocols for our employees and our customers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly confirmed our mission," said Thomas J. Murphy, President and CEO. "I am amazed at how our team has faced each challenge head-on in support of our customers and communities. In the second quarter, we provided Paycheck Protection Program loans to support more than 18,000 jobs at more than 1,400 local businesses. We also guided our customers through other stimulus programs, and we continue to work with those in need of temporary financial assistance. Through uncertain times, we are moving forward, together, with a focus on safety and service."

The following expands on our COVID-19 response:

COVID-19 Safety Measures: In June, Arrow began to lift appointment-only restrictions for our bank lobbies and some of our insurance offices in response to the declining number of COVID-19 cases regionally and New York State's phased reopening. Lobbies were opened with robust safety measures in place, including clear shields for desks and teller lines, hand sanitizing stations, required face coverings, and social distancing markers. Traffic has returned to lobbies at a manageable pace, and we continue to promote usage of no-contact alternatives such as digital banking, drive-ins and ATMs. While some positions have returned to the office, a significant portion of the Arrow workforce remains remote as part of our risk-mitigation strategy. Additionally, employee travel remains paused, self-quarantine protocol is in place for personal travel to hot spots, in-person meetings remain minimized, social distancing is strongly enforced, and increased cleaning and sanitizing of our locations continues. We believe these measures have helped to keep our workforce healthy and has aided in community efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our footprint. We will continue to utilize these measures as appropriate based on public health guidance.

COVID-19 Customer Support: Another significant aspect of Arrow's COVID-19 response has been support for customers experiencing financial hardship due to the mandated closure of non-essential businesses in New York State and the resulting rise in unemployment. Demand for the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program was tremendous in the second quarter. Arrow assisted more than 1,400 small businesses in our communities, resulting in more than $140 million in funding in support of more than 18,000 jobs. After two waves of funding, interest in these loan programs slowed and we are now engaged in supporting borrowers with the loan forgiveness process. This all-hands-on-deck effort continues to be a significant and positive contribution to our business customers, whose businesses are essential to the health of our local economies.

In the second quarter, we also worked closely with individuals and businesses seeking temporary financial assistance. That assistance is ongoing, and we also continue to guide our customers through other stimulus programs and provided COVID-19 fraud awareness.

COVID-19 Operational Impact: While COVID-19 did not have a material adverse effect on our second quarter 2020 financial results, we are actively monitoring the impact of the pandemic on our business and results of operations. Currently, all of our banking locations and some of our insurance locations are open to the public, and through a mix of onsite and remote work amongst our team, we continue to meet customer needs and deliver high-quality service daily. The slowing economy and deteriorating economic outlook may lead to the continuation of elevated unemployment and decreased consumer and commercial spending. These factors may have adverse effects on the following: our customer deposits, the ability of our borrowers to satisfy their obligations, and the demand for loans and our other financial products and services, which may negatively impact the Company. Although Arrow has taken, and will continue to take, steps to mitigate against the impact of the pandemic on its operations, it cannot provide any assurance that these actions will be successful.

The following expands upon our second-quarter results:

Loan Growth: Total loans reached $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2020, which represents an increase of $281.6 million, or 12.3% from June 30, 2019. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $49.5 million, or 6.4%, as compared to June 30, 2019, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding residential real estate loans increased $51.0 million, or 5.8%, as compared to June 30, 2019. Total outstanding commercial loans increased $181.1 million, or 28.8%, as compared to June 30, 2019. The increase in commercial loans includes $140.0 million in Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Deposit Growth: At June 30, 2020, deposit balances reached $3.1 billion, up $565.0 million, or 22.6%, from the prior-year level. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 21.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, compared to 18.7% of total deposits on June 30, 2019. At June 30, 2020, other time deposits were $216.6 million, a decrease of $72.7 million compared to the prior year. Municipal deposits increased $155.6 million, or 27.2% from June 30, 2019. Total combined Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight and Term Advances declined $66.6 million from June 30, 2019.

Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the second quarter increased to $24.8 million, up 14.4% from $21.7 million in the comparable quarter of 2019. The net interest margin was 3.05% for the quarter, compared to 3.04% for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily the result of the increase in the deposit balances as described above, combined with the decrease in market rates.

Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $7.2 million, compared to $6.9 million in the comparable 2019 quarter. For the second quarter of 2020, the fair value of equity securities at June 30, 2020 decreased by $107 thousand. In addition, income of $547 thousand related to net gain on the sale of loans was recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 increased 2.0% to $17.2 million, from $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Salaries and benefits increased $0.5 million, which was primarily the result of increased cost of health insurance benefits.

Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.3 million for the same quarter of 2019. The effective income tax rates for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were 21.1% and 20.1%, respectively.

Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong at June 30, 2020, with continued low levels of nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020, were $6.5 million, up $964 thousand from the level at June 30, 2019. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.06% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, consistent with December 31, 2019, and an increase from 0.02% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $26.3 million at June 30, 2020, which represented 1.03% of loans outstanding, as compared to 0.91% at June 30, 2019. Loan loss provision expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.0 million, up $2.6 million from the provision for loan losses for the comparable 2019 quarter. Although credit quality remains strong, the increase in loss provision for loan losses reflects the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second quarter, we continued to work closely with individuals and businesses seeking temporary financial assistance.

Liquidity: At June 30, 2020, Arrow's liquidity position was strong, and provides flexibility to address unexpected near-term disruptions that may develop as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as: reduced cash-flows from the investment and loan portfolios and aggressive funding of programs associated with response efforts, including the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program.  Interest-bearing cash balances at June 30, 2020 were $215.0 million compared to $28.0 million at June 30, 2019.  At June 30, 2020, contingent collateralized lines of credit were established and available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, totaling $1.3 billion.  Arrow also has additional liquidity options available to it including unsecured lines of credit, such as Fed Funds and brokered markets.

Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $317.7 million at June 30, 2020, up $33.0 million, or 11.6%, from June 30, 2019. Arrow's capital reserves are well positioned to address the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrow's consistent earnings and measured dividend practices have created strong capital reserves. Overall regulatory capital ratios also remained strong in 2020, with Arrow's common equity tier 1 ratio estimated to be 13.07% and the total risk-based capital ratio estimated to be 15.10% at June 30, 2020. These capital levels at Arrow and both of the subsidiary banks continue to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standard.

Cash and Stock Dividends: On June 15, 2020, the Company distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid by the Company in the second quarter of 2019 when adjusted for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 27, 2019.

Industry Recognition: Both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continue to hold BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank rating.

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future, including, in particular, statements regarding the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME








Interest and Fees on Loans

$

25,077

$

23,520

$

49,951

$

45,923

Interest on Deposits at Banks

41

195

165

390

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:








    Fully Taxable

1,871

2,284

4,064

4,653

    Exempt from Federal Taxes

1,013

1,228

2,048

2,474

          Total Interest and Dividend Income

28,002

27,227

56,228

53,440

INTEREST EXPENSE








Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

310

453

797

935

Savings Deposits

1,173

2,008

3,644

3,609

Time Deposits over $250,000

438

515

971

911

Other Time Deposits

784

1,131

1,784

1,844

Federal Funds Purchased and
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

16

25

38

47

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

217

1,099

646

2,693

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

173

261

401

530

Interest on Financing Leases

49

28

99

43

         Total Interest Expense

3,160

5,520

8,380

10,612

NET INTEREST INCOME

24,842

21,707

47,848

42,828

Provision for Loan Losses

3,040

455

5,812

927

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

21,802

21,252

42,036

41,901

NONINTEREST INCOME








Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,135

2,252

4,348

4,359

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,278

2,545

4,729

4,947

Insurance Commissions

1,732

1,935

3,364

3,654

Net (Loss) Gain on Securities


(106)



(480)

76

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

547

140

760

244

Other Operating Income

578

24

2,137

503

    Total Noninterest Income

7,164

6,896

14,858

13,783

NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and Employee Benefits

10,212

9,727

20,595

19,046

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,345

1,279

2,794

2,699

Technology and Equipment Expense

3,227

3,243

6,579

6,384

FDIC Assessments

242

212

461

424

Other Operating Expense

2,219

2,447

4,570

5,007

    Total Noninterest Expense

17,245

16,908

34,999

33,560

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

11,721

11,240

21,895

22,124

Provision for Income Taxes

2,562

2,306

4,609

4,456

NET INCOME

$

9,159

$

8,934

$

17,286

$

17,668

Average Shares Outstanding 1:








Basic

14,992

14,922

14,994

14,912

Diluted

14,998

14,963

15,010

14,958

Per Common Share:








Basic Earnings

$

0.61

$

0.60

$

1.15

$

1.19

Diluted Earnings

0.61

0.60

1.15

1.18

12019 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 27, 2019, 3% stock dividend.

 

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



















June 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

June 30,
2019

ASSETS




Cash and Due From Banks

$

38,267

$

47,035

$

34,650

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

215,003

23,186

28,045

Investment Securities:




    Available-for-Sale at Fair Value

378,778

357,334

285,878

    Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $241,875 at
    June 30, 2020; $249,618 at December 31, 2019; and $
    266,068 at June 30, 2019)

233,517

245,065

262,541

    Equity Securities

1,583

2,063

1,850

    FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock

5,574

10,317

8,202

Loans

2,561,915

2,386,120

2,280,308

    Allowance for Loan Losses

(26,300)

(21,187)

(20,695)

    Net Loans

2,535,615

2,364,933

2,259,613

Premises and Equipment, Net

41,231

40,629

38,836

Goodwill

21,873

21,873

21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,662

1,661

1,730

Other Assets

74,074

70,179

62,532

    Total Assets

$

3,547,177

$

3,184,275

$

3,005,750

LIABILITIES




Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

667,585

484,944

467,179

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

791,521

689,221

741,395

Savings Deposits

1,262,102

1,046,568

908,642

Time Deposits over $250,000

130,935

123,968

97,220

Other Time Deposits

216,630

271,353

289,317

    Total Deposits

3,068,773

2,616,054

2,503,753

Federal Funds Purchased and
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

47,599

51,099

51,149

Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances



130,000

83,000

Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances

50,000

30,000

30,000

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated
Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

20,000

20,000

Finance Leases

5,239

5,254

5,270

Other Liabilities

37,879

30,140

27,929

    Total Liabilities

3,229,490

2,882,547

2,721,101

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019






Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and 20,000,000 Shares Authorized at June 30, 2019 (19,606,449 Shares Issued at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and 19,035,565 at June 30, 2019)

19,606

19,606

19,035

Additional Paid-in Capital

336,643

335,355

316,229

Retained Earnings

42,704

33,218

39,397

Unallocated ESOP Shares (None at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and 5,001 Shares at June 30, 2019)





(100)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(276)

(6,357)

(9,647)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,595,891 Shares at June 30, 2020; 4,608,258 Shares at December 31, 2019 and 4,517,412 Shares at June 30, 2019)

(80,990)

(80,094)

(80,265)

    Total Stockholders' Equity

317,687

301,728

284,649

          Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

3,547,177

$

3,184,275

$

3,005,750

 

Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)






















Quarter Ended

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

Net Income

$

9,159

$

8,127

$

9,740

$

10,067

$

8,934

Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):


















Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments

(80)

(279)

50

109






















Share and Per Share Data:1








Period End Shares Outstanding

15,011

14,982

14,998

14,969

14,949

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

14,992

14,996

14,978

14,955

14,922

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

14,998

15,026

15,026

14,991

14,963

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.61

$

0.54

$

0.65

$

0.67

$

0.60

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.61

0.54

0.65

0.67

0.60

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.260

0.260

0.260

0.252

0.252










Selected Quarterly Average Balances:








    Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$

155,931

$

32,787

$

28,880

$

27,083

$

25,107

    Investment Securities

607,094

603,748

582,982

545,073

584,679

    Loans

2,518,198

2,394,346

2,358,110

2,308,879

2,255,299

    Deposits

2,952,432

2,670,009

2,607,421

2,472,528

2,436,290

    Other Borrowed Funds

129,383

170,987

177,877

231,291

250,283

    Shareholders' Equity

316,380

306,527

296,124

289,016

280,247

    Total Assets

3,437,155

3,180,857

3,113,114

3,023,043

2,997,458

Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.07

%

1.03

%

1.24

%

1.32

%

1.20

%

Return on Average Equity, annualized

11.64

%

10.66

%

13.05

%

13.82

%

12.79

%

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2

12.58

%

11.55

%

14.18

%

15.05

%

13.96

%

Average Earning Assets

$

3,281,223

$

3,030,881

$

2,969,972

$

2,881,035

$

2,865,085

Average Paying Liabilities

2,457,690

2,362,515

2,293,804

2,213,642

2,235,462

Interest Income

28,002

28,226

28,367

27,952

27,227

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3

281

288

321

344

376

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

28,283

28,514

28,688

28,296

27,603

Interest Expense

3,160

5,220

5,449

5,649

5,520

Net Interest Income

24,842

23,006

22,918

22,303

21,707

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

25,123

23,294

23,239

22,647

22,083

Net Interest Margin, annualized

3.05

%

3.05

%

3.06

%

3.07

%

3.04

%

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3

3.08

%

3.09

%

3.10

%

3.12

%

3.09

%










Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4








Noninterest Expense

$

17,245

$

17,754

$

17,099

$

16,791

$

16,908

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

57

58

60

61

44

Net Noninterest Expense

$

17,188

$

17,696

$

17,039

$

16,730

$

16,864

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$

25,123

$

23,294

$

23,238

$

22,647

$

22,083

Noninterest Income

7,164

7,694

7,081

7,691

6,896










Less: Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Invest.

(106)

(374)

67

146


  Net Gross Income

$

32,393

$

31,362

$

30,252

$

30,192

$

28,979

Efficiency Ratio

53.06

%

56.42

%

56.32

%

55.41

%

58.19

%










Period-End Capital Information:








Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$

317,687

$

309,398

$

301,728

$

292,228

$

284,649

Book Value per Share 1

21.16

20.65

20.12

19.52

19.04

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

23,535

23,513

23,534

23,586

23,603

Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2

19.60

19.08

18.55

17.95

17.46










Capital Ratios:5


















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.32

%

9.87

%

9.98

%

10.04

%

9.88

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.07

%

12.77

%

12.94

%

12.93

%

12.99

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.94

%

13.65

%

13.83

%

13.85

%

13.93

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.10

%

14.68

%

14.78

%

14.81

%

14.91

%










Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.

$

1,502,866

$

1,342,531

$

1,543,653

$

1,485,116

$

1,496,966

 

Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information - Continued
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)







Footnotes:







1.

Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 27, 2019, 3% stock dividend







2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity.  These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.




6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019


Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$

317,687

$

309,398

$

301,728

$

292,228

$

284,649


Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

23,535

23,513

23,534

23,586

23,603


Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$

294,152

$

285,885

$

278,194

$

268,642

$

261,046















Period End Shares Outstanding

15,011

14,982

14,998

14,969

14,949


Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

19.60

$

19.08

$

18.55

$

17.95

$

17.46


Net Income

9,159

8,127

9,740

10,067

8,934


Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)

12.58

%

11.55

%

14.18

%

15.05

%

13.96

%













3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.



6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019


Interest Income (GAAP)

$

28,002

$

28,226

$

28,367

$

27,952

$

27,227


Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
(Non-GAAP)

281

288

321

344

376


Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
(Non-GAAP)

$

28,283

$

28,514

$

28,688

$

28,296

$

27,603


Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$

24,842

$

23,006

$

22,918

$

22,303

$

21,707


Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
(Non-GAAP)

281

288

321

344

376


Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
(Non-GAAP)

$

25,123

$

23,294

$

23,239

$

22,647

$

22,083


Average Earning Assets

$

3,281,223

$

3,030,881

$

2,969,972

$

2,881,035

$

2,865,085


Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

3.08

%

3.09

%

3.10

%

3.12

%

3.09

%













4.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of noninterest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).














5.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The CET1 ratio at June 30, 2020 listed in the tables (i.e., 13.07%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).



6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019


Total Risk Weighted Assets

$

2,283,430

$

2,287,834

$

2,237,127

$

2,184,214

$

2,121,541


Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

298,362

292,165

289,409

282,485

275,528


Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

13.07

%

12.77

%

12.94

%

12.93

%

12.99

%








  * Quarterly ratios have been annualized




 

Arrow Financial Corporation
Consolidated Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


















Quarter Ended:

6/30/2020

12/31/2019

6/30/2019

Loan Portfolio




Commercial Loans

$

276,671

$

150,660

$

138,331

Commercial Real Estate Loans

533,032

510,541

490,274

    Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

809,703

661,201

628,605

Consumer Loans

828,493

811,198

779,024

Residential Real Estate Loans

923,719

913,721

872,679

    Total Loans

$

2,561,915

$

2,386,120

$

2,280,308

Allowance for Loan Losses




Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$

23,637

$

20,931

$

20,373

Loans Charged-off

(487)

(503)

(368)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

110

125

235

    Net Loans Charged-off

(377)

(378)

(133)

Provision for Loan Losses

3,040

634

455

    Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Quarter

$

26,300

$

21,187

$

20,695

Nonperforming Assets




Nonaccrual Loans

$

5,461

$

4,005

$

4,949

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

901

253

457

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

150

143

142

    Total Nonperforming Loans

6,512

4,401

5,548

Repossessed Assets

116

139

115

Other Real Estate Owned

595

1,122

1,258

    Total Nonperforming Assets

$

7,223

$

5,662

$

6,921

Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.06

%

0.06

%

0.02

%

Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.49

%

0.11

%

0.08

%

Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Loans

1.03

%

0.89

%

0.91

%

Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

403.87

%

481.41

%

373.02

%

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.25

%

0.18

%

0.24

%

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.20

%

0.18

%

0.23

%

Six-Month Period Ended:




Allowance for Loan Losses




Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year

$

21,187



$

20,196

Loans Charged-off

(968)



(830)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

269



402

    Net Loans Charged-off

(699)



(428)

Provision for Loan Losses

5,812



927

    Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Period

$

26,300



$

20,695

Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized

0.06

%


0.04

%

Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized

0.48

%


0.08

%

