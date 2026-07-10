Global product innovation and brand marketing leader brings more than 25 years of consumer products experience to Arrow Tool Group.

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Tool Group today announced the appointment of Chee Min Hong as Vice President of Product Management, eCommerce & Brand Marketing. In this executive leadership role, Hong will lead the company's product management, e-commerce and brand marketing strategy while helping drive innovation, strengthen Arrow's portfolio of trusted tool brands and accelerate long-term growth.

Arrow Tool Group Appoints Chee Min Hong as Vice President of Product Management, eCommerce & Brand Marketing

Hong joins Arrow Tool Group with more than 25 years of global leadership experience spanning product management, marketing, business development, quality and regulatory management. Throughout his career, he has successfully translated consumer insights into award-winning products, led high-performing cross-functional teams and built category-leading brands for globally recognized companies, including MANSCAPED, Philips and Thomson.

"Chee is a transformational leader with an exceptional track record of building innovative products, developing strong brands and creating meaningful consumer experiences," said Roberto Izaguirre, CEO of Arrow Tool Group. "As Arrow Tool Group continues to expand our product portfolio and invest in our brands, Chee's global experience, strategic vision and passion for innovation make him an outstanding addition to our executive leadership team. His ability to connect consumer insights with product development and brand strategy will help shape the future of Arrow Tool Group."

Hong will work across the organization and with GreatStar's global product development teams to advance Arrow Tool Group's innovation roadmap, strengthen brand leadership and bring consumer-focused products to market.

"I'm excited to join Arrow Tool Group and become part of a company with such a rich heritage of innovation and quality," said Hong. "Arrow has earned the trust of professionals and DIYers for nearly a century, and I look forward to working alongside the team to develop innovative products, strengthen our brands and create exceptional solutions for our consumers and retail partners."

Hong earned a bachelor's degree in international business and marketing from Central Connecticut State University.

About Arrow Tool Group

Arrow Fastener, LLC, doing business as Arrow Tool Group, is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of staple guns, glue guns, rivet tools, and the Arrow RevealCut™ Ceiling Tile Workstation, headquartered in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. Since 1929, Arrow has been a leader in fastening solutions across big-box home improvement stores and traditional hardware retail channels. For more than five decades, the T50® staple gun has set the industry standard as the world's best-selling staple gun.

Today, Arrow Tool Group is a trusted supplier of reliable, innovative, and affordable products from the Arrow™, Goldblatt®, Pony Jorgensen®, SK Professional Tools®, and Arrow RevealCut™ brands serving building trade professionals, DIYers, and ceiling installation specialists.

In July 2017, Arrow was acquired by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Company, a leading manufacturer of forklifts, hand and power tools, robotic systems, and laser measuring devices located in China. Arrow Tool Group now serves as GreatStar's U.S. headquarters for the sales, marketing, and distribution of its branded tool portfolio. For more information, visit arrowtoolgroup.com.

SOURCE Arrow Tool Group