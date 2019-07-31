Arroyo and Natixis close PMGD financing of solar PV projects in Chile

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCO 3 SpA ("ARCO") and Natixis have successfully closed senior facilities totaling US$69.1 million for the up-to-70MW portfolio of solar PV plants in Chile (the "ARCO Solar PMGD Portfolio"). ARCO is wholly-owned by affiliates of Arroyo Energy Investors, an investor in energy projects throughout the Americas. This marks the first PMGD loan portfolio term financing arranged by Natixis, and one of the first ones in the international project finance market.

The ARCO Solar PMGD Portfolio will consist of assets operating under Chile's special regime for distributed generation projects (the "PMGD" regime). PMGD projects are entitled to be remunerated for their generation at a regulated stabilized price. The proceeds of the transaction are being used to finance solar PV projects. The financing structure provides ARCO with the flexibility to add additional solar PV PMGD projects to the portfolio, subject to meeting defined eligibility criteria.

Natixis acted as Sole Lead Arranger, Hedge Provider, and Administrative Agent and Natixis provided a firm underwriting for 100% of the transaction.

The PMGD regime was created in 2005 with the goal of facilitating access to small distributed generation with units of up to 9 MW. ARCO and Natixis are of the view that PMGDs based on renewable energy provide fundamental value to the Chilean electricity system, and both continue to play an active role in the PMGD space. The core benefits to Chile of the projects under the PMGD regime include:

Enhancing the electricity grid's efficiency by enabling the distribution of energy close to residential demand centers, in many cases small towns; Contributing to the decarbonization of the Chilean energy mix; Increasing the number of players and therefore the competitiveness of the energy sector; and Contributing to economic growth of various small towns by hiring local services and suppliers during construction and operation of these plants.

Through ARCO, Arroyo has an increasingly strong presence in the Chilean electricity market. In addition to its ARCO Solar PMGD portfolio, ARCO wholly owns the 115 MW Arrayán wind project and the 104 MW Conejo solar project, and a 22 MW wind PMGD portfolio.

About Arroyo Energy

Arroyo Energy Investors is an independent private equity firm that focuses on investing in energy infrastructure assets in the power generation and midstream space in North and South America. Arroyo Energy Investors has offices in The Woodlands, Texas and Santiago, Chile.

About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, Natixis counts nearly 16,000 employees across 38 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE's networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €11.1 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+ / Moody's: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in. Figures as at 31 March 2019

The information provided herein is not an offer or sale of any security, financial instrument, investment or other product or service. Any forward-looking statements, to the extent presented herein, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. No action should be taken or omitted to be taken in reliance upon the information provided herein

Press contact:

Meredith Zaritheny, Prosek Partners

+1 646.818.9251

mzartheny@prosek.com

https://www.natixis.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/natixis

https://www.twitter.com/natixis

https://www.instagram.com/natixis_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/Natixisvideos





SOURCE Natixis

Related Links

http://www.natixis.com

