Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking acts as Mandated Lead Arranger of the $750 million Commercial and ECA-covered tranches in the $2.5 billion financing for the expansion of Minera Centinela's copper mining operations, sponsored by Antofagasta plc and Marubeni Corporation

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) acted as one of five Mandated Lead Arrangers of the $750 million Commercial and ECA-covered tranches in the landmark $2.5 billion senior secured debt financing package for the expansion of Minera Centinela's mining operations in Antofagasta, northern Chile. Minera Centinela is a joint venture between Antofagasta plc and Marubeni Corporation. Upon completion, this expansion will increase Minera Centinela's total copper production by approximately 140,000 tons per year and move it to the first quartile of the industry cost curve. The project will use 100% renewable energy and raw seawater instead of fresh water for processing.

"Natixis CIB has a proven track record of mining finance in Latin America. This transaction further reinforces our leadership in this critical industry and commitment to the global energy transition, where copper plays a central role." said Adam Hendley, Global Head of Metals & Mining at Natixis CIB. "We congratulate Antofagasta and Marubeni on this successful closing and thank these longstanding clients for their continued trust in Natixis CIB."

