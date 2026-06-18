Arsenal Capital Partners Adds Max Schechter as Head of Industrial Growth Business Development

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a middle-market private equity firm specializing in building industrial growth and healthcare companies, today announced the addition of Max Schechter as Managing Director and Head of Business Development for Arsenal's industrial growth team.

In this role, Mr. Schechter will focus on strengthening the firm's market coverage, expanding relationships across the industrial ecosystem and supporting the development and execution of industrial investment strategies.

Mr. Schechter joins Arsenal from Angeles Equity Partners, where he served as Managing Director and Head of Business Development. He brings nearly two decades of experience across business development, deal sourcing, fundraising and investor relations, with a focus on developing actionable, repeatable sourcing models and building trusted relationships with business owners, management teams and intermediaries. At Angeles, Mr. Schechter led the firm's business development function, supporting its focus on lower middle-market industrial companies across niche manufacturing, industrial services and specialty distribution. Mr. Schechter holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Princeton University.

George Abd, Operating Partner and co-leader of Arsenal's Industrial Growth team, stated, "We are excited to welcome Max to the Arsenal team. Max is a highly respected leader with deep relationships across the industrial market and a proven ability to generate proprietary insights. His experience and disciplined approach to deal origination will be valuable as we continue to identify opportunities to build strategically important industrial growth businesses."

"Throughout my career, I have focused on building trusted relationships and disciplined sourcing strategies that help firms identify compelling opportunities and partner with businesses where there is a clear path to value creation," Mr. Schechter said. "Arsenal's deep sector expertise, operating resources and collaborative approach make it a differentiated platform for building strategically important companies. I am excited to join the team and contribute to the continued momentum of Arsenal's industrial growth platform."

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal") is a middle-market private equity firm specializing in building industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 300 platform and add-on acquisitions and achieved more than 35 realizations. Driven by our commitment to unlock potential in people, businesses and technologies, the firm partners with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

Contact for Arsenal:

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Arsenal Capital Partners