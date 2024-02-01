Arsenal Capital Partners Names Joelle Marquis as President

Ms. Marquis will Chair the Firm's Management Committee

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a leading private equity firm specializing in building market-leading, technology-rich industrial growth and healthcare companies, announced today that it has named Joelle Marquis as President.  In this newly created role, she will chair the firm's Management Committee, which is responsible for the firm's overall leadership and management, organizational design and functioning, setting and achieving short- and long-term goals, and overseeing the team and capabilities.  She will also continue to lead Arsenal's strategic human capital and culture-building responsibilities.  Arsenal Co-Founders Terry Mullen and Jeff Kovach will remain Co-Managing Partners and Co-Chief Investment Officers of the firm. 

Ms. Marquis joined Arsenal in 2003 and over the last 20 years has been a pioneer in the private equity industry infusing human capital leadership and capabilities into the firm and its portfolio companies.  She has built and led Arsenal's human capital function, focused on attracting and developing world-class talent, as well as mentoring and coaching talent within the firm.  During her tenure, she also has served as the co-head of the firm's operating team where she has built and enhanced the firm's industry, scientific, and technical expertise, and integrated these team members and capabilities into the firm's operating system and investment teams, which have become a hallmark of Arsenal's differentiation in the industry and critical value creators for the firm.

"Over our 24-year history, Arsenal has become a leading private equity institution, combining exceptional investment, industry, and operating professionals into integrated, high-impact teams," stated Terry Mullen, Managing Partner of Arsenal.  "We have achieved our distinct position in the market by leveraging Joelle's unique vision, creativity, and skill to build diverse and talented teams, enabling us to see market opportunities others cannot, and to build market-leading companies with a high consistency of success."

"As we have grown to 95 professionals and over 55 senior advisors, we felt it was the appropriate time to evolve and institutionalize the leadership and management structures and functions of the firm and further leverage Joelle's special leadership and talents," added Jeff Kovach, Managing Partner of Arsenal.

"Since the early days of Arsenal, we've strategically built our team and culture centered around the firm's core values, which has enabled us to connect the team, energize the organization, and further bolster our performance," said Joelle Marquis, President of Arsenal. "I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the firm through its next phase of growth and to continue building strategically important companies in the market."

About Arsenal
Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity investment firm that specializes in building market-leading industrial growth and healthcare companies.  Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 290 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 35 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add.  For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

Contact for Arsenal:
Jackie Schofield at Prosek Partners
Pro-Arsenal@prosek.com

SOURCE Arsenal Capital Partners

News Releases in Similar Topics

