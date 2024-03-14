Arsenal Forms Digital, AI, and Data Analytics Group

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a leading private equity firm specializing in building technology-rich, market-leading healthcare and industrial growth companies, today announced the formation of its Digital, AI, and Data Analytics Group. The group will leverage next-generation innovation and emerging technologies in predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital automation to enhance the development, delivery, and administration of products and services for Arsenal's healthcare portfolio companies. In addition, the group will support and shape the development of Arsenal's investment strategies, given technology's profound, and potentially transformational, impact on business models within Arsenal's sectors of focus.

The group will be comprised initially of Dr. Dimitris Agrafiotis, Scott Blanchette, and Nick Reding, three experienced professionals who bring differentiated talents, capabilities, and experiences to Arsenal. These individuals are recognized leaders in the development and deployment of state-of-the-art technology solutions across healthcare and have propelled world-class organizations into recognized technology pioneers. Their capabilities have driven the growth and success of organizations such as Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Covance, Vanguard Health, and The Advisory Board Company.

Arsenal's healthcare companies have led innovation and transformation in the healthcare industry and its current portfolio is poised to benefit from the group's expertise. Arsenal has advanced the practices of clinical research, safety, and regulatory review through its pharma services companies, including WCG Clinical, Certara, CellCarta, and Lumanity. Arsenal's healthcare payer and provider services companies, MaxHealth, Hopebridge, Accumen, and OncoHealth, have become standard bearers of innovation in delivering quality care to patients across the country.

Arsenal Operating Partner, Dave Spaight, observed, "Arsenal is committed to driving technology enablement and transformation within healthcare. We are delighted with the highly complementary breadth of expertise that Scott, Nick, and Dimitris bring to our team to help advance the healthcare industry."

"We are at an inflection point in healthcare where precision medicine meets personalized care, as we enter a new era of tech-enabled medical discovery. The vision of a more automated healthcare system, organized around the patient and unburdened from its administrative legacy, is within reach," added Martin Coulter, an Arsenal Operating Partner.

Dr. Agrafiotis stated, "I was inspired to join Arsenal as a firm that continues to make a significant difference and build exceptional value across the continuum of healthcare, from clinical development to patient care. We are excited to collaborate with Arsenal's portfolio companies to help each of them reach their full potential through thoughtful application of leading-edge technology and data solutions."

