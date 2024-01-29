Arsenal Invests in Polycorp

News provided by

Arsenal Capital Partners

29 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK and ELORA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a private equity firm that specializes in investments in industrial and healthcare companies, today announced that it has completed a majority investment in Polycorp Ltd. ("Polycorp"), a leading manufacturer of engineered elastomer solutions. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Polycorp is headquartered in Elora, Ontario, and employs approximately 250 full-time staff.  The company serves its global customer base with rubber- and polyurethane- based elastomer solutions, that help reduce corrosion, abrasion, vibration, and noise.  Polycorp's leading engineering and design services, combined with its robust molding, calendering, and extrusion capabilities, underpin its success serving mission-critical, infrastructure and industrial focused applications for the mineral processing, rail, and protective linings industries.

"The transaction with Arsenal will accelerate Polycorp's strategic growth initiatives and enable additional investment in our manufacturing and R&D capabilities, human capital, and strategic acquisitions," said Peter Snucins, founder of Polycorp.  "I am especially excited to partner with Arsenal given the firm's established track record of building leading materials technology businesses in the elastomers sector."  Following the closing, Peter Snucins will remain as an investor and Board member of Polycorp.

Brett Schneider, an Operating Partner of Arsenal, commented, "The company's portfolio of capabilities is a natural fit for Arsenal, given our previous successful experiences investing in elastomeric and polymeric technologies, such as rubber and polyurethanes."

"We are excited to partner with Polycorp given the company's best-in-class elastomeric technologies and customer service capabilities," added Dan Bruck, a Principal of Arsenal.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Polycorp.  Harris Williams served as a financial advisor to Arsenal.

About Polycorp

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Elora, Ontario, Polycorp is a leader in the design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of engineered elastomeric solutions.  Polycorp serves critical, high cost of failure applications across infrastructure and industrial focused markets, globally across 35+ countries worldwide.  For more information, visit www.poly-corp.com.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in industrial growth and healthcare companies.  Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 290 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 35 realizations.  The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add.  For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com

Contact for Arsenal:
Jackie Schofield at Prosek Partners
Pro-Arsenal@prosek.com

SOURCE Arsenal Capital Partners

