Arspura Challenges the High-CFM Race in U.S. Kitchen Ventilation with the New F1 Range Hood

Inspired by Formula 1 aerodynamics, the new-generation F1 Range Hood uses high-velocity source capture to deliver 1,000+ CFM-level smoke control while keeping exhaust airflow under 400 CFM.

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, range hood performance has often been measured by one number: CFM. The higher the airflow rating, the stronger the hood is assumed to be. But for many U.S. homeowners, especially those with open kitchens, high-heat cooking habits, and standard residential ductwork, simply moving more air is not always the smarter answer.

Arspura F1: Deliver 1,000+ CFM-level smoke control with under 400 CFM exhaust airflow

Several years ago, a group of airflow scientists made a different discovery: the key to smoke capture was not CFM, but air velocity. High-speed airflow creates the pressure needed to remove smoke faster, making air velocity a more direct driver of smoke capture than CFM alone. Inspired by the airflow management principles used in Formula 1 engineering, Arspura began exploring how high-speed airflow could be shaped and controlled inside a range hood. Through years of aerodynamic research and engineering refinement, Arspura applied this principle to kitchen ventilation. The result was the F1 — built on a simple idea: speed changes smoke capture.

Arspura, a premium kitchen appliance brand focused on healthier home cooking environments, today announced the U.S. launch of the Arspura F1 Range Hood, a new ducted range hood built around this high-velocity smoke-capture principle.

At the core of the F1 is Arspura's High-Velocity Source Capture System, which combines 16 m/s lower intake airflow, a secondary upper intake, and a dual air curtain around the cooking zone. Together, the system intercepts cooking fumes at the source before they spread, delivering 1,000+ CFM-level smoke control while keeping exhaust airflow under 400 CFM*.

That distinction matters in U.S. homes, where high-CFM range hoods may require makeup air considerations, additional installation planning, or costly home upgrades. The F1 offers another path: powerful smoke capture through air velocity and airflow control, not simply higher exhaust volume.

"For years, the industry has treated higher CFM as the default answer to better smoke capture," said Nansen Wang, Head of Global Business at Arspura. "With the F1, we wanted to change that logic by focusing on air velocity, pressure, and control — capturing smoke before it spreads."

The F1 also features 1200Pa static pressure to help maintain exhaust performance through real residential ductwork, low-noise operation at as low as 3.7 sones, a filter-free structure, reverse-spin self-cleaning, infrared gesture control, and app-based fan adjustment.

The Arspura F1 Range Hood is available on July 1 through Arspura and Amazon. The 30-inch ducted model is designed for common U.S. kitchen layouts and retrofit scenarios.

About Arspura

Arspura, meaning "The Art of Purity," is a kitchen appliance brand focused on advanced airflow technology for cleaner, more comfortable home cooking. The brand made its global debut at IFA Berlin 2025 and presented its kitchen ventilation products to the U.S. market at CES 2026.

For more information, visit arspura.com.

*Based on Arspura internal testing under controlled conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on installation, ductwork, and cooking environment.

SOURCE Arspura