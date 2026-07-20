Arspura Introduces P2 Range Hood with IQV™ Total Capture Technology for Open-Concept Kitchens

Designed as a cooking air game changer for modern homes, the P2 captures smoke, odors, grease particles, and PM2.5 before they spread through open-concept living spaces.

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-concept kitchens have changed the way families cook, gather, and live at home. They have also changed the challenge of kitchen ventilation. When smoke and odors escape the cooking zone, they no longer stay behind a kitchen door. They can drift into dining and living areas, linger after meals, settle on furniture and cabinets, and leave unwanted smells on clothing and hair.

Arspura P2: Next-Level Total Smoke Capture at Lower CFM

For years, range hood performance has often been judged by how much air a hood can exhaust. But in real homes, stronger airflow alone does not always solve the problem. What matters most is whether cooking pollutants can be captured before they spread.

Arspura today introduced the Arspura P2 Range Hood, a new ducted range hood designed for modern open kitchens. Featuring Arspura's proprietary IQV™ Total Capture Technology, the P2 is designed to capture smoke, odors, grease particles, and PM2.5 at the cooking zone, helping families maintain cleaner kitchen air and a more comfortable home environment.

IQV™, short for Inclined Quad-Vortex, uses high-speed aerodynamic airflow to create a coordinated capture system inside the hood. The technology helps hold smoke near the cooking area, guide fumes away from the user, and contain airborne pollutants before they move into the rest of the home. Instead of focusing only on higher exhaust airflow, IQV™ Total Capture focuses on the full path of smoke movement, from the moment fumes rise to the point where they could escape into the room.

In an industry first, IQV™ Total Capture has been verified by TÜV Rheinland for Airflow Combination Performance, supporting Arspura's approach to multi-stage smoke capture. IQV-powered kitchen ventilation solutions have also been adopted by more than one million households across Asia, where high-heat cooking and home renovation continue to drive demand for stronger kitchen air solutions.

The P2 also addresses a familiar maintenance problem. Many traditional range hoods rely on removable mesh filters that need frequent cleaning. The Arspura P2 uses a filter-free design enabled by its airflow engineering, helping reduce greasy filter maintenance and making everyday cooking easier to manage.

Arspura P2: Next-Level Total Smoke Capture at Lower CFM

"Cooking should bring families together, not leave behind smoke, odors, and airborne pollutants," said Nansen Wang, Director of Arspura Innovation and Development Center. "With IQV™ Total Capture, we are focusing on the part of kitchen ventilation that matters most to families: capturing pollutants before they spread through the home."

As open-concept living continues to shape modern homes, Arspura is developing kitchen ventilation technologies that focus not only on airflow volume, but on total capture, easier maintenance, and cleaner indoor air for everyday family cooking.

The Arspura P2 Range Hood is available now through Arspura and Amazon.

About Arspura

Arspura, meaning "The Art of Purity," is a kitchen appliance brand focused on advanced airflow technology for cleaner, more comfortable home cooking. Combining proprietary airflow engineering, smart sensing, and user-centered design, Arspura develops next-generation kitchen solutions that help families enjoy cleaner air and a better cooking experience.

For more information, visit arspura.com.

SOURCE Arspura