ARS/Rescue Rooter Network Branches Earn 2023 Angi Super Service Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services, is proud to announce that several of its branches have earned the home service industry's coveted Angi Super Service Award ("SSA"). This award honors service professionals who have maintained high service ratings and reviews on Angi in 2023.

The following branches in the ARS/Rescue Rooter Network earned the Angi SSA:

Angi SSA winners met the following eligibility requirements: three or more reviews in the same category with an average rating of at least 4.5 stars during the review period (Nov 1 - Oct 31); a lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars; and in good standing and active on Angi.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the exceptional service our local branches provide in their communities on a daily basis," said Scott Boose, Chief Executive Officer at ARS/Rescue Rooter. "Our sales and service teams work tirelessly to ensure our customers are getting the professional heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services they expect from a premier services provider. These awards are proof of our continuous pursuit of excellence, and our relentless commitment to customer satisfaction."

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

"At Angi, we're committed to celebrating Jobs Done Well, which can only be accomplished with the partnership and support of top pros like our 2023 Super Service Award Winners," said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. "These outstanding, local businesses have helped

homeowners improve, maintain, and repair their homes this year and got top reviews from these homeowners while doing so. Congratulations to our Super Service Award winners."

For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS/Rescue Rooter):

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS/Rescue Rooter is one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, electrical, energy-efficient, and plumbing services. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by offering heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. For more information and a complete list of our locations nationwide, visit ars.com.

