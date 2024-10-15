ARS/Rescue Rooter Network Launches Hurricane Relief Initiative to Support Communities Impacted by the Recent Hurricanes

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS/Rescue Rooter, a leading national provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, is launching a company-wide effort to provide relief to those affected by the recent hurricanes. ARS employees across 70 locations nationwide will be participating in this important initiative, ARS Cares: Help Pack-A-Truck, collecting essential supplies and donations for families and communities devastated by the storms.

Now through Sunday, October 20, ARS branches will serve as collection points for much-needed items including bottled water, toiletries, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, cleaning materials, and pet necessities. These donations will be delivered to local agencies involved in the hurricane relief efforts, ensuring they reach the communities most in need.

Angela Carpenter, Vice President of Field Human Resources, emphasized the importance of the company's involvement in the relief effort: "At ARS, we believe in taking care of our communities—especially during times of crisis. Our team is deeply committed to helping those impacted by the recent hurricanes on the East Coast. Whether through donations of essential items or providing critical services in affected areas, we want to make a meaningful difference in people's lives."

Items needed for donation include:

Bottled water

Toiletries, first aid kits, and sanitizer

Non-perishable foods

Baby food, formula, and diapers

Cleaning supplies and laundry products

Socks, gloves, and winter hats

Pet food and necessities

To contribute, simply bring your donations to any ARS/Rescue Rooter location now through Friday, from 9 AM to 5 PM, or hand them to an ARS technician during your scheduled service.

For a list of ARS branches, visit https://www.ars.com/locations.

