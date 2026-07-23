ART GARFUNKEL AND KATHRYN LUCE GARFUNKEL INVITE THE WORLD INTO THEIR EXTRAORDINARY LIFE AND LEGACY

Exclusive Global Partnership with Your Home TV Offers an Intimate Look at the Music, Memories, Travels and Creative Journey of One of Entertainment's Most Enduring Couples

NEW YORK and TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, Art Garfunkel continues to captivate. Garfunkel has one of the most recognizable and beloved voices in popular music. Now, alongside his wife, actress, philanthropist, and creative partner Kathryn Luce Garfunkel, he is opening the door to a deeply personal new chapter. Through an exclusive worldwide partnership with Your Home TV, audiences in more than 80 countries will experience the music, stories, travels, and creative life that continue to define one of entertainment's most admired couples.

Art Garfunkel and Kathryn Luce Garfunkel. Photo by Troy Jensen.

Developed through Garfunkel International in partnership with Carrberry Companies, the initiative moves beyond traditional entertainment programming. Viewers will be invited into the Garfunkel's' world through original series, candid conversations, literary reflections, behind-the-scenes tour moments, personal archives and never-before-shared stories celebrating a lifetime devoted to music, creativity and the arts.

The partnership arrives during a remarkable period of renewed momentum for Garfunkel. Earlier this year, he returned to the national spotlight by closing Clive Davis' final legendary Pre-Grammy Gala before music's biggest names, before making a surprise appearance alongside Charlie Puth at Madison Square Garden for an emotional performance of 'The Boxer.' His upcoming 'Shinier World Tour' international tour continues to reaffirm the enduring appeal of one of the defining voices of modern music.

Few artists have left a cultural imprint equal to Art Garfunkel. Songs including 'Bridge Over Troubled Water,' 'The Sound of Silence,' 'Mrs. Robinson' and 'The Boxer, ' including his own solo work 'I Only Have Eyes for You, 'All I Know,' 'Bright Eyes,' have transcended generations and remain woven into the soundtrack of millions of lives around the world. Through this new partnership, audiences will discover not only the legendary performer they have admired for decades, but also the author, poet, traveler and thoughtful storyteller whose curiosity continues to shape his creative life. Alongside him is Kathryn Luce Garfunkel, whose compassion, advocacy and artistic partnership have become an integral part of this exciting new chapter.

"Art Garfunkel represents excellence in music, artistry and storytelling," said Sean Stockell, Founder and Executive Producer of Your Home TV. "For generations, audiences have connected with his extraordinary body of work. We are honored to provide a home where viewers around the world can experience both his remarkable legacy and this exciting new chapter alongside Kathryn."

"I have always believed that music has the power to bring people together," said Art Garfunkel. "My voice has been a gift, and I am grateful for every opportunity to continue sharing it. Kathryn and I look forward to welcoming audiences into our lives in a way we never have before."

"Art Garfunkel's voice has shaped the soundtrack of generations, but his influence extends far beyond music. Together, Art and Kathryn represent creativity, authenticity, and a lifelong commitment to the arts. It is a privilege to help bring their extraordinary journey to audiences around the world through this partnership with Your Home TV. We believe this marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter that celebrates their remarkable legacy while inspiring generations to come," said Stephen Roseberry, Chairman & CEO of Carrberry Companies.

"Art and Kathryn have created something truly rare. A partnership built on creativity, curiosity, and a genuine love of connecting with people. Through Your Home TV, audiences will experience not only Art's legendary career, but also the warmth, humor and inspiration they share every day. We are honored to help bring that experience to viewers around the world," said Jon Carrasco, President of Carrberry Companies.

Art Garfunkel and Kathryn Luce Garfunkel are represented exclusively by Carrberry Companies, in association with V2 Entertainment Group. Personal appearances agency is UTA.

ABOUT ART GARFUNKEL

Art Garfunkel is one of the defining voices in modern music. As lead vocalist and musical architect of Simon & Garfunkel, he helped create some of the most influential recordings in music history, including 'Bridge Over Troubled Water,' 'The Sound of Silence,' 'Mrs. Robinson' and 'The Boxer.' A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, eight-time Grammy Award winner and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Garfunkel has also built acclaimed careers as an actor, author and poet.

ABOUT KATHRYN LUCE GARFUNKEL

Kathryn Luce Garfunkel is an actress, philanthropist, designer, and advocate whose work spans entertainment, charitable initiatives, and design endeavors. As Art Garfunkel's creative partner and an active force behind Garfunkel International, she champions projects celebrating music, literature, and the arts while supporting numerous humanitarian causes. Her work reflects a lifelong commitment to creativity, compassion, and her talent as an actress, as well as advocacy for humanity. She is now embarking on an artistic partnership with Carrberry Companies, in association with V2 Entertainment, to launch a design emporium, KLG New York.

ABOUT CARRBERRY COMPANIES

Carrberry Companies is a global entertainment, media and brand development company representing an elite roster of artists, entertainers, estates and intellectual properties. Under the leadership of Chairman & CEO Stephen Roseberry and President Jon Carrasco, the company develops strategic partnerships, content, licensing, live entertainment and brand initiatives that expand the reach of iconic talent and cultural brands around the world.

ABOUT YOUR HOME TV

Your Home TV is a dynamic network of media partners, content creators, film producers, brands, and authentic storytellers. Your Home TV provides a unique collaborative structure, innovative marketing tech, and edge AI strategies which deliver powerful digital engagement for brands and producers. Your Home TV is known as an industry leader in mobile-first technology, creative tech alliances and optimized engagement within short-form, family-friendly home entertainment programs.

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SOURCE Your Home Digital LLC