ARTDAI Announces Strategic Partnership with Bonhams

NEWMARKET, N.H., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTDAI, a leading provider of next-generation market analytics for fine art and collectibles, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Bonhams, a global auction house with 230 years of history and recognized expertise across fine art, luxury, and collectibles.

The engagement focuses on enterprise data services to accelerate Bonhams' digital transformation and build a strong technical foundation for future AI deployment across their global operations. Through this partnership, Bonhams gains access to ARTDAI's proprietary auction database, live market analytics, custom index construction for client reporting, and performance benchmarking tools — enabling competitive positioning across object categories and data-backed market intelligence for clients.

Amy Thompson, Bonhams Global Head of Client Development, said, "Bonhams is delighted to partner with ARTDAI. Their cutting-edge, bespoke data solutions provide Bonhams with a new depth of insights into the global art market. ARTDAI turbocharges our specialists' market knowledge through powerful, real-time data insights. For Bonhams' clients, ARTDAI provides transparent, accessible, relevant information to improve their decision-making and empower their auction experience."

"Specialists are most powerful when equipped with meaningful data and intelligence," said John Forlines III, Executive Chairman of ARTDAI. "We're proud to partner with a team like Bonhams, and this is exactly the type of infrastructure investment that moves the industry forward."

ARTDAI's platform is purpose-built for the demands of the auction market, combining historical depth with real-time intelligence across fine art, design, jewelry, watches, and collectibles. By enhancing their industry-leading expertise with ARTDAI's data and technology, Bonhams can deliver higher-caliber service at the speed today's collectors demand. The Bonhams partnership marks continued expansion of ARTDAI's enterprise client base across the global auction sector.

About ARTDAI

ARTDAI provides art market data and workflow tools to advisors, appraisers, collectors, institutions, and marketplaces. By combining up-to-date market information with advanced analytics, ARTDAI provides its users with best-in-class research and mission-critical market insights. Founded in 2017, ARTDAI has offices in Newmarket and New York City. Learn more at www.artd.ai .

About Bonhams

Founded in 1793, Bonhams is a privately owned international auction house with a global reach across fine art, antiques, motor cars, and luxury goods. Operating from salerooms in London, New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and other major cities, Bonhams conducts over 400 sales annually and serves collectors worldwide. Learn more at www.bonhams.com .

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SOURCE ARTDAI