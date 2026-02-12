ARTDAI Launches Collection Management Platform for Family Offices

Turn scattered collection records into instant documentation powered by live market analytics and enterprise security

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTDAI announced the launch of its Collection Data Management System (CDMS) designed specifically for family offices, private collectors and collection managers. This platform eliminates the persistent operational challenge of collection documentation: multiple file types scattered across digital and physical archives, often spanning multiple properties and decades of acquisitions.

Complete Document Management On Auto-Pilot

ARTDAI's CDMS platform automatically ingests collection records from any format: appraisals, insurance schedules, purchase invoices, Excel files, PDFs, scanned paper records, photographs, and more. Proprietary AI technology identifies objects, structures data, flags duplicates, and builds a comprehensive, searchable database without manual data entry. Every subsequent transaction — purchases, updated appraisals, restoration work, loans to museums, relocations between properties — tracks automatically in one interface with complete audit trails.

"When a family office needs to provide documentation to an estate attorney, update insurance coverage, or prepare cost basis reports for tax planning, no one should be searching through file drawers or calling multiple advisors to reconstruct records," said Alican Arcasoy, Co-CEO and CFO of ARTDAI. "These are highly personal assets representing substantial value, yet the documentation typically exists in the most fragmented state imaginable. We built infrastructure to eliminate that friction completely."

Instant Access to Professional Documentation

The platform generates carrier-ready insurance schedules, estate planning reports for trustees and beneficiaries, cost basis documentation for tax attorneys, portfolio concentration analysis, geographic exposure reports, and loan collateral documentation on demand. Family offices gain immediate visibility into where high-value works are concentrated across properties, complete provenance tracking for multi-generational transitions, and the ability to respond to requests same-day rather than spending weeks reconstructing information.

For families managing collections across multiple residences, the platform consolidates everything into one searchable system, eliminating uncertainty about which pieces are where, what documentation exists, and when appraisals or insurance coverage need updating.

Market Intelligence Integrated With Your Documentation

The CDMS platform is natively integrated with ARTDAI's proprietary database of 30+ million auction records to provide continuous market context. Four proprietary valuation models track how auction trends impact individual works and overall holdings between formal appraisals. Family offices can access real-time analytics for 1M+ artists, price trend tracking, comparable sales data, and alerts when market movements suggest insurance adjustments or strategic opportunities.

Enterprise Security From Institutional Relationships

ARTDAI's CDMS reflects infrastructure principles developed through enterprise relationships with major insurance carriers, financial institutions, and auction houses. Each client receives a dedicated ISO-27001 certified AWS environment with complete data sovereignty, collection information is never shared with service providers or other users. Role-based access controls and custom API integration enable connection to wealth management platforms while maintaining institutional security standards.

"We took everything we learned building data infrastructure for enterprise clients and delivered that capability directly to family offices," John Forlines III, Executive Chairman added. "This is the same technology managing billions in art exposure for major insurers and lenders. Now, it's available to the families who own these collections."

Discounted Pricing for Partners

ARTDAI is offering preferential pricing to family offices that are clients of current ARTDAI enterprise partners across insurance, banking, lending, legal, and tax services. Contact ARTDAI to confirm whether your service providers are on the preferred partner list.

About ARTDAI

ARTDAI provides art market data and workflow tools to advisors, appraisers, collectors, institutions, and marketplaces. By combining up-to-date market information with advanced analytics, ARTDAI provides its users with best-in-class research and mission-critical market insights. Founded in 2017, ARTDAI has offices in Newmarket and New York City.

Media Contact:

Kaleb Szabo

VP Growth, ARTDAI

[email protected]

SOURCE ARTDAI