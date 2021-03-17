Artemis Announces Appointment of Rudi Coetzee as Operating Partner

BOSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Capital Partners ("Artemis" or "Firm"), a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on manufacturers of differentiated Industrial Technologies announced today the appointment of Rudi Coetzee as an Artemis Operating Partner effective immediately.

Commenting on the appointment, Artemis Managing Director James Ward stated, "Rudi has driven innovation, operational success, and cultural progress in industrial technology focused businesses for over three decades and has been an integral member of the Artemis family for several years. We, as a firm, continue to enjoy his creativity in management and passion for innovation. His experience and track record speaks for itself."

Prior to joining the Artemis family, Rudi worked for over a decade at Saint-Gobain in various business development, general management and operations roles. Thereafter he served as Executive Vice President at Active Minerals International before becoming President and CEO of Aventics, one of the world's leading manufacturers of pneumatic components and systems. Mr. Coetzee holds a National Higher Diploma in Physical Metallurgy from Vaal University of Technology in Vanderbijilpark, South Africa.

Artemis Managing Partner, Peter Hunter, said of Mr. Coetzee's appointment, "Rudi has proven to be an instrumental member of the team through his strategic leadership as Executive Chair at Ohio Tool Works and STC, fueling growth in the advanced ceramic technology and honing equipment niches respectively."

As an Operating Partner at Artemis, Rudi will assist in the evaluation of potential acquisitions, develop thesis driven approaches to a variety of established and emerging Industrial Technology subsectors, and support portfolio company management teams as they execute on their value creation plans.

ABOUT ARTEMIS

Artemis Capital Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on buyout equity investments in developers and manufacturers of differentiated industrial technologies, including but not limited to specialty coatings, polymers, flow control products, sensors, optics, specialty materials, specialty chemicals, unmanned vehicles and robotics, analytical instrumentation, and radio frequency/microwave devices. For more information, please visit artemislp.com

