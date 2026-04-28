Artemis Announces Sale of its Portfolio Company Sightline Intelligence to Acron Technologies

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis ("Artemis"), a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies serving aerospace, defense, and life sciences markets, completed the successful sale of its portfolio company, Sightline Intelligence ("the Company" or "Sightline") to Acron Technologies, a portfolio company of TJC LP.

Sightline Intelligence is a global leader in AI-enabled onboard video processing for advanced camera systems used in mission critical applications. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with additional offices in Hood River, Oregon and Brisbane, Australia, Sightline's purpose built hardware and software deliver real-time intelligence at the tactical edge, with over one million flight hours logged across unmanned systems deployed in more than 34 countries. The Company's technology serves a broad range of defense and ISR applications, supporting autonomous platforms across air, ground, and maritime domains.

Since acquisition, Sightline has experienced significant transformation under Artemis ownership. The Company grew its product platform, expanded its AI capabilities through the strategic acquisition of Australian defense AI leader Athena AI, and rebranded as Sightline Intelligence, reflecting its evolution from a video processing hardware and software provider into a unified edge AI platform.

Euan Milne, Chief Investment Officer at Artemis, said of the firm's experience with Sightline, "When we acquired Sightline, we saw an exceptional engineering team with a proven platform and a market poised for rapid growth. Together, we invested in expanding the product roadmap, integrating AI at the edge, and building the organizational capabilities to serve customers at scale across the globe. We are enormously proud of what the Sightline team has built and are confident that the Company's best days lie ahead as part of Acron Technologies."

Jon Atwood, CEO of Sightline Intelligence, shared this about working with Artemis, "The Artemis partnership gave us the strategic clarity, operational resources, and go to market roadmap to meaningfully accelerate what we set out to build. Their deep understanding of these markets and genuine commitment to the success of our team made all the difference. We enter this next chapter with Acron Technologies with tremendous momentum and an expanded platform that is well positioned for the future."

Harris Williams was the financial advisor and Mintz Levin was the legal advisor for Artemis

About Sightline Intelligence

Sightline Intelligence is a provider in AI-enabled onboard video processing for advanced camera systems used in mission critical applications. Founded in 2007 as SightLine Applications, the company has evolved alongside the needs of modern defense and ISR operations. Sightline specializes in low SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) hardware and advanced software that transforms raw video into actionable insights, right at the edge. From tracking fast-moving targets to detecting and classifying threats, Sightline technology is trusted by defense OEMs, integrators, and end-users operating in the world's most demanding environments. For more information on Sightline, please visit: www.sightlineintelligence.com/

About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, more connected and productive world. For more information on Artemis, please visit www.artemislp.com.

SOURCE Artemis