MCDANEL ADVANCED MATERIALS HIRES NEW CEO

BEAVER FALLS, Pa., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDancel Advanced Material Technologies ("McDanel" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of advanced material solutions for mission-critical applications, today announced the promotion of Mike Ingram to Chief Executive Officer, effective April 15, 2026.

Ingram has been with McDanel for more than a decade, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer. Throughout his tenure, he has been a steady and trusted leader, guiding the business through multiple ownership iterations with consistency, professionalism, and a strong commitment to operational excellence.

Over the past several years, McDanel has expanded its capabilities through two strategic add-on acquisitions; Rayotek Scientific and Richland Glass, broadening its technical depth and positioning the Company for its next stage of growth. Ingram has been a key operational leader during this period, ensuring integration, stability, execution, and continuity across the organization.

"Mike has been a cornerstone of McDanel for over a decade," said Rudi Coetzee, Executive Chair of the Board at McDanel. "He has earned the respect of the entire organization through his leadership, integrity, and unwavering focus on execution. We are incredibly grateful for his contributions and are excited to support him as he steps into the CEO role. We believe Mike is the right leader to take McDanel into its next phase."

Ingram added, "It has been a privilege to be part of McDanel's journey over the past 13 years. I am honored to step into the CEO role and lead this exceptional team. The Company has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to continuing to serve our customers, investing in our people, and driving the next chapter of growth."

As CEO, Ingram will focus on building upon the Company's strong foundation, capabilities, and solving some of the toughest applications in advanced materials. Mike and his leadership team will focus on executing the strategic priorities that continue to further McDanel's position as a leader in delivering advanced material solutions for some of the world's most demanding applications across Aerospace, Defense, Semiconductor, Life Science, and Industrial markets.

ABOUT MCDANEL

McDanel Advanced Materials is a manufacturer of high-performance technical ceramics and optical technologies for mission-critical applications across Aerospace, Defense, Life Science, Semiconductor, and Diversified Industrial markets. With more than a century of materials expertise, McDanel specializes in high-purity alumina, mullite, zirconia, glass, sapphire, and other advanced materials engineered to perform in extreme environments. For more information, visit www.mcdanelceramics.com.

ABOUT ARTEMIS

Artemis is an industry-specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, and more connected world. For more information on Artemis, please visit: www.artemislp.com.

SOURCE Artemis