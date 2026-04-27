Optikos Joins the Artemis Portfolio to Accelerate Optical Engineering Expansion

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optikos® Corporation, a provider of engineering, manufacturing, and metrology expertise in optical systems, is joining forces with Artemis, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on scaling high-impact industrial tech. Through this acquisition, Artemis will provide the strategic support necessary to supercharge the engineering and manufacturing capabilities of Optikos. Through this acquisition, Artemis will provide strategic and operational support to expand Optikos' engineering and manufacturing capabilities, enabling accelerated innovation across critical sectors including Space, Defense, Life Sciences, Medical Devices, and Semiconductors.

Optikos Corporation

As the landscape of optical engineering evolves toward greater complexity, the ability to adapt quickly to emerging challenges defines market leadership. This acquisition is designed to fortify the Optikos position as it ventures into more demanding and new frontiers, specifically targeting growth in the semiconductor, life sciences, automotive, and space sectors.

For more than forty years, the Wakefield‑based company has established itself as a pioneer in optical engineering, delivering comprehensive optical, opto‑mechanical, and opto‑electrical solutions from early concept and design through manufacturing, assembly, and world‑class metrology. The company's rigorous technical discipline, customer‑centric mindset, and unwavering commitment to quality enable excellence at every stage of a program's lifecycle.

"Optikos is more than just a company to me," said Stephen D. Fantone, Founder, President & CEO of Optikos. "It represents a legacy of precision through the great work of dedicated experts. That is why this decision, which is never an easy one to make, comes at a pivotal moment for our expansion. We can only achieve this scale with the right partners—those who truly understand our ecosystem and share our uncompromising commitment to product quality. There is no mistake in the fact that we are metrology-based. Everything bearing the Optikos name must represent a specific standard of quality, durability, and relevance. With Artemis by our side, we can now invest in the capabilities we could only aspire to until recently. I am grateful to see the next era of The Optikos Experience™ come to life."

"Optikos represents a unique platform at the intersection of optical engineering, metrology, and advanced manufacturing," said Euan Milne, Partner at Artemis. "The company's deep technical expertise, strong customer relationships, and service to Artemis' core end markets align directly with our strategy of investing in high-precision, differentiated Industrial Tech companies. We are excited to partner with the Optikos team to accelerate growth and expand capabilities."

The existing leadership team at Optikos will continue to steer the organization in their current roles, ensuring continuity as the company enters this new chapter. Dr. Stephen D. Fantone, the company's founder, will elevate his involvement to serve as Founder, Strategic Advisor, and Chair Emeritus. His focus will shift toward guiding long-term strategy, mentoring senior leadership, and deepening industry engagement. Notably, the Fantone family has retained a substantial ownership interest in Optikos, aligning their interests with Artemis as the group pursues future growth.

The transaction was supported by specialized advisory teams. For Artemis, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. provided legal representation, and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor. On behalf of Optikos, Bigelow LLC acted as financial advisor, with Blank Rome LLP serving as legal counsel.

ABOUT OPTIKOS

Based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Optikos® is an innovator in optical technologies, advancing precision and performance across markets including Space, Defense, Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerial Imaging, and Semiconductor manufacturing.

The company achieves this through three main areas of expertise: engineering services, manufacturing, and metrology. For more information on Optikos, please visit www.optikos.com

ABOUT ARTEMIS

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, more connected and productive world. For more information on Artemis, please visit www.artemislp.com.

SOURCE Artemis