Artera Announces Three New Products at Artera Heartbeat Customer Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera, the SaaS digital health leader in patient communications, recently unveiled a suite of new product innovations designed to redefine patient communications during the annual Artera Heartbeat Customer Conference. The event attracted nearly 300 healthcare leaders from across the country, featuring remarks from the Ninth Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin and an inspirational keynote from four-time Olympian, medalist and cancer survivor Chaunté Lowe.

Artera CEO and Co-Founder, Guillaume de Zwirek, speaking at Artera’s Customer Conference Heartbeat’24.

Artera's CEO and Co-Founder, Guillaume De Zwirek, kicked off the event with a keynote presentation unveiling new Artera products, available to use with the Artera Harmony platform, some of which included:

Artera Pulse Outreach (available now): Enables dynamic, recurring patient outreach from any data source to bridge care gaps and enhance patient outcomes. Artera Pulse Outreach reduces manual outreach time with dynamic, auto-refreshing lists based on data cohorts and imports. The versatile tool is deployable across a range of use cases, including care gap closure, pre- and post-visit communications, medication adherence and more.

Artera Heartbeat'24: Where Technology Transforms Patient Experience

Artera Heartbeat'24, a premier patient experience event, delivers an immersive experience for strategic leaders and power-users from Artera's 800+ health system customers. From tailored breakout sessions and hands-on workshops to inspiring keynotes and networking moments, attendees were delivered a diverse range of experiences to foster meaningful connections and drive actionable patient communications insights. Building on its strong 97+ NPS score from Heartbeat'23, this year's event delivered new experiences based on health system feedback, including:

Educational Workshops & Affinity Discussions: Hands-on product training and best practices from Artera power-users and product leaders on a range of patient experience topics such as intake, payments, scheduling, referrals and more. Five tailored affinity sessions, hosted by Artera customers, for health system leaders to network, connect and learn from other like-minded organizations.

About Artera

Artera is a SaaS digital health leader redefining patient communications. Artera is trusted by 800+ healthcare systems and federal agencies to facilitate approximately 2.2 billion communications annually, reaching 100+ million patients. The Artera platform integrates across a healthcare organization's tech stack, EHRs and third-party vendors to unify, simplify and orchestrate digital communications into the patient's preferred channel (texting, email, IVR, and webchat), in 109+ languages. The Artera impact: more efficient staff, more profitable organizations and a more harmonious patient experience.

Founded in 2015, Artera is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company (2021, 2022, 2023), and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for five consecutive years. Artera is a two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach.

For more information, visit www.artera.io.

