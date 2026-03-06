HIMSS 2026: Artera to Showcase Real-World Applications of AI for Patient Communications and Access

In-Booth Sessions Showcase Artera's Agentic AI Setting New Standards for Patient Access, New Insights from Signify Research on Voice AI for Patient Access, Agentic AI Education, and More

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera.io , combining human and AI agent intelligence to fix patient communications, will showcase real-world applications that translate AI potential into proven impact at HIMSS26 (booth #6421). As a leader in agentic AI, Artera's Booth #6421 will serve as a hub for agentic AI programming featuring expert-led masterclasses and live demonstrations of AI Agents for communication and patient access workflows. From autonomous scheduling to intake, Artera will demonstrate the measurable impact of AI on patient experience and staff efficiency.

Visit Artera at HIMSS 2026 - booth 6421.

Following its recognition as the 2026 Best in KLAS winner for Patient Communications and reaching $100M CARR , Artera is continuing to elevate the patient communications category through rapid production innovation and unbiased educational programming to equip healthcare leaders to navigate the shift to agentic AI.

Artera Booth #6421 Programming

Artera's booth will feature a schedule of activities designed to provide attendees with detailed agentic AI education, industry insights, networking and connection:

Fireside Chats :

Fireside Chat: Scaling Specialty Care with Voice AI and Operational Integrity

A First Look at New Insights from Signify Research on Voice AI for Patient Access in Specialty Practices

As specialty practices shift toward Voice AI, this white paper analyzes the structural pressures - such as high call volumes and staffing volatility - driving the transition. It positions patient access as a critical lever for revenue capture and practice efficiency, moving the conversation beyond short-term automation and toward long-term operational health. By introducing the "ROI Credibility Ladder," the report provides a rigorous framework to ensure AI investments deliver measurable financial defensibility and sustained structural stability.

Speakers: Adrianna Hosford, Chief Communications Officer & Head of Marketing, Artera Vlad Kozynchenko, Senior Market Analyst, Signify Research

Tues., March 10 at 11:00 a.m. PT

MCP Explained: Model Context Protocol for the Modern Healthcare Provider

Step beyond the AI hype to discover Model Context Protocol (MCP), the "universal connector" set to redefine healthcare interoperability and security. This fireside chat will detail MCP fundamentals and how the protocol can help minimize AI hallucinations and risk to help create a safer foundation for patient-facing automation. Join us to learn how to prepare your organization for the next generation of actionable, agentic healthcare.

Speakers: Zach Wood, Chief Product & Strategy Officer, Artera Josh Young, VP of Technology, FDB (First Databank)

Wed., March 11 at 11:00 a.m. PT

AI Agents for Healthcare Education Sessions:

Winning the Agentic Era: A Masterclass in AI Agents for Patient Communications & Access

Move beyond the AI hype and learn how to evaluate, deploy, and scale autonomous agents that actually work for your organization.

Speakers: Noor Noush, Senior Content Specialist, Artera Hayden Smith, Solutions Architect, Artera

Tues., March 10 and Wed., March 11 at 1:30p.m. PT

Education Office Hours & Content :

1-on-1 access to Artera's education team to answer questions and help solve your specific patient access needs. Artera customers are invited to schedule an appointment or just stop by: Tues., March 10, and Wed., March 11 from 10a.m.-11a.m. PT

Artera's Decoding AI Agents for Healthcare Educational Series is designed to help healthcare leaders navigate the complex landscape of agentic AI, breaking down key considerations such as Model Context Protocol and robust security frameworks, to help you make informed decisions and find the right agentic solutions for your organization. This will be available in the booth for attendees to access.

All Day Coffee Bar, AI Demos & Networking Opportunities

Coffee Bar: Grab a coffee, meet our team, and experience our AI Agents in action. Our patient communications experts are on-site to share proven best practices and show attendees why 1,000+ healthcare organizations trust Artera as a safe extension of their staff.

Grab a coffee, meet our team, and experience our AI Agents in action. Our patient communications experts are on-site to share proven best practices and show attendees why 1,000+ healthcare organizations trust Artera as a safe extension of their staff. Networking : Join the HIMSS Brew & Bites Booth Crawl (Tues., March 10 from 2-4pm PT).

: Join the HIMSS Brew & Bites Booth Crawl (Tues., March 10 from 2-4pm PT). AI Product Demos: See live demonstrations of Artera's AI Agents in action, showcasing how Artera's Agentic AI solutions combine human and agent intelligence to automate a vast range of administrative and clinical workflows, including scheduling and rescheduling, pre-appointment cancellation and verification, RX refills and renewals, post-appointment and discharge follow-up, managing triage, common FAQs, Care gaps and more.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with an Artera representative during HIMSS26, please visit https://artera.io/events/himss/ .

"At Artera, we've never seen ourselves as just a product — we're a partner in transforming patient communications. HIMSS 2026 is an opportunity to live that out loud," said Adrianna Hosford, Chief Communications Officer & Head of Marketing. "The Artera Booth Programming is designed for any healthcare provider trying to bring agentic AI into their organization thoughtfully and responsibly. We believe the future isn't just human or just AI – it is the intelligence of both working together to fix patient experience. We're here to help providers build that future."

Experience the Best in KLAS Standard

Artera was recently recognized as the 2026 Best in KLAS winner for Patient Communications, receiving straight A- grades across all six KLAS evaluation categories: Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship, and Value. This prestigious recognition is based on direct feedback from 20+ healthcare providers who evaluated vendors across six research categories. For over a decade, Artera has led the evolution of patient communications and grown to be the trusted partner to more than 1,000 healthcare provider organizations. This recognition underscores Artera's commitment to delivering category-defining innovation and the deep partnerships required to solve the full spectrum of administrative challenges facing healthcare providers today.

After unveiling Virtual Agent solutions at Artera's Customer Conference Heartbeat'24 in September 2024, hundreds of healthcare providers have deployed Artera Agents, including AI Agents, Flows Agents , and Co-Pilots , to save millions of staff hours and fix patient access challenges.

About Artera

Artera is the proven agentic healthcare company, leveraging a decade of deep expertise to support 2 billion patient communications annually. Our solutions empower humans and AI Agents to work together to fix patient communications across text, phone, and web, unifying the entire patient journey - from scheduling and intake to billing and more. Trusted by over 1,000 healthcare organizations (including specialty groups, FQHCs, large IDNs, and federal agencies), Artera directly increases staff efficiency, boosts patient engagement, and improves the provider bottom line, helping patients get the care they need with simplicity and speed.

2B+ Annual Comms. | 200M+ Patients | 10yrs Experience | FedRAMP High in Process | www.artera.io

Security First. Trust Always. At Artera, security isn't an afterthought—it's the foundation. Our best-in-class InfoSec approach keeps AI safe, compliant and built for healthcare. Virtual Agent features meet top industry standards—SOC 2 Type 2, HITRUST Certified and HIPAA compliant. Plus, we do not use PHI/PII in training models. Trust the virtual agent company that has proven for a decade that security comes first.

Technical and Performance Disclaimer: The demonstrations and descriptions of Artera's Agentic AI, including autonomous scheduling, AI Agents, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) implementations, are provided for informational and illustrative purposes only. Actual performance, including the reduction of AI hallucinations or improvements in staff efficiency, is subject to individual healthcare provider configurations, data quality, and environmental variables.

Nothing in this post shall be construed as a performance guarantee, warranty, or a modification to any existing Master Service Agreement or Business Associate Agreement. Participation in Agentic AI Education' or Masterclasses does not constitute professional, legal, or clinical advice. Artera's products are designed as staff-augmentation tools and are not intended to replace human clinical judgment or institutional oversight.

