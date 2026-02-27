Artera Named #1 Best in KLAS for Patient Communications

Artera Customers Award Straight A- Grades Across All Performance Categories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera.io , combining human and AI agent intelligence to fix patient communications, has been named #1 Best in KLAS for Patient Communications in the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards . This prestigious recognition is based on direct feedback from 20+ healthcare providers who evaluated vendors across six research categories. For over a decade, Artera has led the evolution of patient communications and grown to be the trusted partner to more than 1,000 healthcare provider organizations. This recognition underscores Artera's commitment to delivering category-defining innovation and the deep partnerships required to solve the full spectrum of administrative challenges facing healthcare providers today.

Artera received an overall performance score of 89.8, with straight A- grades across all six KLAS evaluation categories: Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship, and Value.

This award follows a year of significant momentum for Artera, including its recent $65 million growth investment to further accelerate the growth and adoption of agentic AI in healthcare, and surpassing $100 million in Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR).

"A decade ago, we set out to fix patient communications; ten years later, we are still setting the industry standard," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Co-founder of Artera. "As we lead the industry toward an 'agentic' future, these scores validate that we remain a steadfast partner, delivering the fundamental reliability and measurable value our customers expect from us every day."

New Best in KLAS Recognition Adds to a Growing List of Accolades

Artera has distinguished itself as a leader in digital health, with an impressive list of awards that underscore its innovation, growth, and commitment to excellence. Earning Best in KLAS in the Patient Communications category adds to a long list of previous business growth and AI accolades, including:

Additionally, Artera has been celebrated for its workplace culture, securing a spot on Built In LA's Best Places to Work list for six years in a row. Artera has also been honored by Forbes as one of "America's Best Startup Employers," featured in Newsweek's " World's Best Digital Health Companies ," and recognized by Business Insider as one of the top "44 Startups to Bet Your Career on in 2024."

"These 'straight A-' grades are a tribute to our entire team at Artera, but in particular our Implementation, Support, and Customer Success teams, who work tirelessly as a true partner to our customers, ensuring their success as they navigate the complexities of digital transformation. This recognition validates that we aren't just delivering a product - we are delivering a world-class, end-to-end customer service experience that healthcare providers can trust," said Tom McIntyre, President of Artera.

AI-Driven Growth and Milestones

After unveiling Virtual Agent solutions at Artera's Customer Conference Heartbeat'24 in September 2024, hundreds of healthcare providers have deployed Artera Agents, including AI Agents, Flows Agents , and Co-Pilots , to save millions of staff hours and fix patient access challenges. This award comes on the heels of multiple agentic AI milestones the company has recently achieved, including:

AI Co-Pilots : Deployed by over 100 healthcare providers, these solutions directly support staff by accelerating response times, reducing administrative burden with conversation summaries, and automating message shortening.

Deployed by over 100 healthcare providers, these solutions directly support staff by accelerating response times, reducing administrative burden with conversation summaries, and automating message shortening. Flows Agents : Deployed by hundreds of healthcare providers to successfully complete 94 percent of conversations without staff intervention, managing over 42 million unique sessions annually, and providing a clear, low-risk path toward full autonomy.

: Deployed by hundreds of healthcare providers to successfully complete 94 percent of conversations without staff intervention, managing over 42 million unique sessions annually, and providing a clear, low-risk path toward full autonomy. healthsystemCIO Special AI report - Health System Leaders Developing the Frameworks to Let AI Flourish : Artera's CEO and Co-Founder Guillaume de Zwirek, along with eight other industry experts from both health tech and healthcare organizations, were featured in this special report from healthsystemCIO, sharing perspectives on how healthcare leaders can begin to adopt AI.

: Artera's CEO and Co-Founder Guillaume de Zwirek, along with eight other industry experts from both health tech and healthcare organizations, were featured in this special report from healthsystemCIO, sharing perspectives on how healthcare leaders can begin to adopt AI. New Series - Decoding AI Agents for Healthcare : Designed to help healthcare providers navigate and evaluate the agentic AI market by breaking down critical agentic AI topics - from security frameworks like HITRUST to the innovative Model Context Protocol - to help providers make informed decisions and find the right agentic solutions for their organization.

About Artera

Artera is the proven agentic healthcare company, leveraging a decade of deep expertise to support 2 billion patient communications annually. Our solutions empower humans and AI Agents to work together to fix patient communications across text, phone, and web, unifying the entire patient journey - from scheduling and intake to billing and more. Trusted by over 1,000 healthcare organizations (including specialty groups, FQHCs, large IDNs, and federal agencies), Artera directly increases staff efficiency, boosts patient engagement, and improves the provider bottom line, helping patients get the care they need with simplicity and speed.

2B+ Annual Comms. | 200M+ Patients | 10yrs Experience | FedRAMP High in Process | www.artera.io

Security First. Trust Always. At Artera, security isn't an afterthought—it's the foundation. Our best-in-class InfoSec approach keeps AI safe, compliant and built for healthcare. Virtual Agent features meet top industry standards—SOC 2 Type 2, HITRUST Certified and HIPAA compliant. Plus, we do not use PHI/PII in training models. Trust the virtual agent company that has proven for a decade that security comes first.

For more information, visit www.artera.io.

Forward-looking statements: This release contains statements regarding Artera's future product expectations and financial milestones. These are based on current information and involve risks that may cause actual results to differ materially. Artera assumes no obligation to update these statements. KLAS® scores reflect the opinions of healthcare professionals and are subject to change. Artera's only warranties are those expressly set forth in its written service agreements.

