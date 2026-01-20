Artera Recognized by Deloitte in 2025 Technology Fast 500 And Announces Several Executive Appointments

Artera Ranked Number 162 Fastest-Growing Company in America

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera.io , combining human and AI agent intelligence to fix patient communications, has been recognized by Deloitte on the Technology Fast 500 list for the fifth consecutive year. This year, Artera ranked number 162 on the list of fastest-growing companies in America, in the Artificial Intelligence category. This award comes on the heels of Artera announcing the milestone of reaching $100M in CARR and securing a $65M growth investment to fuel adoption of agentic AI to fix patient communications.

Artera Executive Appointments

Artera announces the appointment of Tom McIntyre as President, Michael Jensen as Chief Financial Officer, Zach Wood as Chief Product & Strategy Officer, and Emily Coy as Vice President, Communications and Integrated Marketing.

Tom McIntyre Named President, Artera

Tom McIntyre is President of Artera, leading the company's end-to-end customer lifecycle. As one of Artera's early team members, McIntyre's leadership has been instrumental in raising over $100M in capital, scaling from $1 to over $100 million and expanding our reach to more than 1,000 customer organizations today.

In his role as President, McIntyre oversees all functions responsible for the end-to-end customer lifecycle, including Sales, Revenue Operations, Channel Partnerships, Solutions Engineering, and Customer Success. He is dedicated to ensuring that Artera's operational efficiency and innovative products translate directly into customer value.

Michael Jensen Named Chief Financial Officer

Jensen, who joined Artera in 2023, previously held the role of Senior Vice President, Finance, where he successfully led finance, accounting, and legal responsibilities. He was the driver of Artera's recently announced $65 million growth investment. Prior to joining Artera, Jensen was Vice President of Strategic Finance for Extend, a venture-backed company in the Insurtech sector. Previously, he founded an internet company in the personal finance space and worked in investment banking for 13 years, holding positions with Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank. In investment banking, he advised on over $25B in financing and advisory assignments including 15 IPOs and 20 M&A transactions.

Zach Wood, Chief Product & Strategy Officer

Zach Wood is Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Artera, leading the convergence of innovation, technical execution, and corporate direction driving Artera's market leadership and long-term success.

His unique role combining Product & Corporate Strategy ensures Artera's internal capabilities are always aligned with external market opportunities. This oversight is defined by four strategic pillars: Build (Product), Buy (Corporate Development), Partner (Ecosystem), and Planning (Strategy). This integrated approach allows Artera to rapidly deliver solutions that best serve its customers' needs.

Prior to Artera, Wood held roles scaling healthtech businesses as a strategy and partnerships leader (Surescripts), product leader (Cerner), co-founder (Qualia Health), and investor (Northstar Capital).

Emily Coy Named Vice President, Communications and Integrated Marketing

In her nearly five years at Artera, Coy has demonstrated leadership and a deep commitment to Artera's success, with a core focus on overseeing the company's external communications, brand and creative content marketing, and digital presence. Prior to joining Artera, Coy spent nine years at Ketchum (Omnicom), most recently as Vice President leading creative campaigns for Fortune 500 companies including JPMorgan Chase and Intel.

Artera Recognized by Deloitte in the Technology Fast 500 for 5th Year in a Row

Artera ranks number 162 on this year's Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , with 502 percent growth. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranks the 500 fastest-growing artificial intelligence, technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

Technology Fast 500 winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. In order to be eligible for the recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenue.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, U.S. Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants - demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

New Deloitte Recognition Adds to a Growing List of Accolades

Artera has distinguished itself as a leader in the digital health sector, accumulating an impressive array of awards that underscore its innovation, growth, and commitment to excellence. This recognition from Deloitte adds to an impressive list of previous business growth and AI accolades, including:

Additionally, Artera has been celebrated for its workplace culture, securing a spot on Built In LA's Best Places to Work list for six years in a row. Artera has also been honored by Forbes as one of "America's Best Startup Employers," featured in Newsweek's " World's Best Digital Health Companies ," and recognized by Business Insider as one of the top "44 Startups to Bet Your Career on in 2024."

AI-Driven Growth and Milestones

After unveiling Virtual Agent solutions at Artera's Customer Conference Heartbeat'24 in September 2024, hundreds of healthcare providers have deployed Artera Agents, including AI Agents, Flows Agents and Co-Pilots , to save millions of staff hours and fix patient access challenges. This award comes on the heels of multiple agentic AI milestones the company has recently achieved, including:

AI Co-Pilots : Deployed by over 100 healthcare providers, these solutions directly support staff by accelerating response times, reducing administrative burden with conversation summaries, and automating message shortening.

Deployed by over 100 healthcare providers, these solutions directly support staff by accelerating response times, reducing administrative burden with conversation summaries, and automating message shortening. Flows Agents - Deployed by hundreds of healthcare providers to successfully complete 94 percent of conversations without staff intervention, managing over 42 million unique sessions annually, and providing a clear, low-risk path toward full autonomy.

- Deployed by hundreds of healthcare providers to successfully complete 94 percent of conversations without staff intervention, managing over 42 million unique sessions annually, and providing a clear, low-risk path toward full autonomy. healthsystemCIO Special AI report - Health System Leaders Developing the Frameworks to Let AI Flourish : Artera's CEO and Co-Founder Guillaume de Zwirek, along with eight other industry experts from both health tech and healthcare organizations, were featured in this special report from healthsystemCIO, sharing perspectives on how leaders in healthcare can begin to adopt AI.

: Artera's CEO and Co-Founder Guillaume de Zwirek, along with eight other industry experts from both health tech and healthcare organizations, were featured in this special report from healthsystemCIO, sharing perspectives on how leaders in healthcare can begin to adopt AI. New Series - Decoding AI Agents for Healthcare : Designed to help healthcare providers navigate and evaluate the agentic AI market by breaking down critical agentic AI topics - from security frameworks like HITRUST to the innovative Model Context Protocol - to help providers make informed decisions and find the right agentic solutions for their organization.

About Artera

Artera is the proven agentic healthcare company, leveraging a decade of deep expertise to support 2 billion patient communications annually. Our solutions empower humans and AI Agents to work together to fix patient communications across text, phone, and web, unifying the entire patient journey - from scheduling and intake to billing and more. Trusted by over 1,000 healthcare organizations (including specialty groups, FQHCs, large IDNs, and federal agencies), Artera directly increases staff efficiency, boosts patient engagement, and improves the provider bottom line, helping patients get the care they need with simplicity and speed.

2B+ Annual Comms. | 200M+ Patients | 10yrs Experience | FedRAMP High in Process | www.artera.io

Security First. Trust Always. At Artera, security isn't an afterthought—it's the foundation. Our best-in-class InfoSec approach keeps AI safe, compliant and built for healthcare. Virtual Agent features meet top industry standards—SOC 2 Type 2, HITRUST Certified and HIPAA compliant. Plus, we do not use PHI/PII in training models. Trust the virtual agent company that has proven for a decade that security comes first.

For more information, visit www.artera.io.

Forward-looking statements: These statements, including those regarding financial milestones such as CARR and growth investments, are based on current information and are subject to change without notice. They may not be accurate or reliable, and actual events may differ from those projected.

Disclaimer of responsibility: Artera is not responsible for the correctness, completeness, or accuracy of the statements made herein. Any claims for damages based on the press release are hereby excluded.

Right to make changes: Artera reserves the right to make changes without notice in design, specifications, and models. The only warranty Artera makes is the express written warranty extended on the sale of its service(s) and/or product(s).

