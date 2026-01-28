Beauregard Health System Improves Patient Experience By Unifying Post-Appointment Medication Communication

Artera and DrFirst Integration Streamlines Rx Management to Keep Patients Informed and Engaged With Their Treatment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauregard Health System , a rural community provider in De Ridder, Louisiana, successfully integrated two leading technologies within its MEDITECH Expanse electronic health record (EHR) system to deliver a more unified provider and patient experience: Artera 's AI-powered patient communication platform and a prescription engagement solution from DrFirst . This integration is the latest evolution of Beauregard Health System's broader patient engagement strategy, building on its existing AI-forward patient communication workflows to empower patients with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their health.

Beauregard Health System provides care to a large number of Medicare and Medicaid patients, many of whom reside in rural areas with limited broadband access. This connectivity issue makes text messaging the most effective digital channel for patient outreach.

"Text messaging is our most effective channel for reaching patients, so we are constantly seeking ways to enhance it," said Meg Jackson, Director of IT, Beauregard Health System. "Our goal with this integration was to unify messaging from disparate sources. By consolidating outreach through a single phone number, we've reduced barriers and strengthened patient trust. When patients receive secure medication information from a recognizable source, it reinforces their confidence in us and improves their overall experience."

Within minutes of completing an appointment, patients aged 18 and over whose doctors prescribed a medication also get a personalized text message from their provider's trusted 10-digit number. This message securely delivers medication details, pharmacy information, educational resources, and cost-saving options, all without the patient downloading an app or logging into a portal.

As a result of the integration, significantly more Beauregard Health System patients now receive and engage with timely prescription-related messages:1

500% increase in prescription-related messages sent to patients

650% increase in pick-up reminders set by patients

Additionally, DrFirst maintained its nearly 100% patient satisfaction rate.

"Medication adherence remains one of healthcare's most persistent challenges, particularly in rural communities where access barriers compound the issue," said Laizer Kornwasser, CEO of DrFirst. "Beauregard Health System is demonstrating how strategic integrations can help more patients stay on track with their treatment. That's especially critical in rural communities where every barrier matters."

Beauregard continues to lead the way in healthcare innovation by harnessing advanced technologies, including AI-powered communication tools. In just two months, the organization implemented Artera Flows Agents to enhance its preventive health initiatives , successfully closing 18% of gaps in mammography screenings and 13% in colorectal screenings.

"Our partnership with Beauregard Health System is built on a shared commitment to bringing innovative, AI-powered solutions to the patients who need them most," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO of Artera. "This latest integration is clear proof of how Beauregard operates as a tech-forward health system. By bringing the latest technological advancements directly to their communities, they continue to simplify and elevate the entire care experience."

The successful collaboration between Artera and DrFirst represents a significant achievement for MEDITECH Alliance Partner interoperability. This Communication Hub experience ensures that mutual customers experience a seamless integration of both technologies, providing patients with connected care.

1 Data provided by DrFirst, Nov. 2025, comparing data from the three months immediately before and after the implementation (June 10 – Sept. 10, 2025, to Sept. 11 - Dec. 16, 2025)

About Beauregard Health System

Beauregard Health System is a community-owned, not-for-profit health system dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare close to home. Serving Beauregard Parish and surrounding communities, BHS is committed to improving health outcomes, expanding access to care, and inspiring hope through excellence in rural healthcare. For more information, visit www.beauregard.org/ or follow us on Facebook .

About Artera

Artera is the proven agentic healthcare company, leveraging a decade of deep expertise to support 2 billion patient communications annually. Our solutions empower humans and AI Agents to work together to fix patient communications across text, phone, and web, unifying the entire patient journey - from scheduling and intake to billing and more. Trusted by over 1,000 healthcare organizations (including specialty groups, FQHCs, large IDNs, and federal agencies), Artera directly increases staff efficiency, boosts patient engagement, and improves the provider bottom line, helping patients get the care they need with simplicity and speed.

2B+ Annual Comms. | 200M+ Patients | 10yrs Experience | FedRAMP High in Process | www.artera.io |

About DrFirst

For 25 years, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. The company has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including TIME's list of the World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025, recognizing the company's medication management solutions and integrated workflows that make every step of the patient journey easier, from first prescription to ongoing adherence. DrFirst solutions help 100 million patients a year and are used by more than 450,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com .

