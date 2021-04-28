Artful Expressions are Celebrated through a Preschool Partnership at Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care

The joint art show presented the artwork from Mrs. Lindsay's Pre-K4 Class and the original artwork created by residents at Watercrest Newnan. The preschool students read the book Little Cloud by Eric Carle and followed with their own interpretations of images in cloud painting. The lesson fostered language development, and incorporated literacy, as well as science and art. The children's paintings were on display with the resident's artwork as residents, staff and preschool families enjoyed the community art show on the 51 st anniversary of Earth Day, April 24 th , 2021.

At Watercrest Newnan, residents are exploring their creativity through Watercrest's signature program, Artful Expressions. Designed with evidence-based research, the program invites residents to celebrate their originality and imagination through a series of interesting and unique classes and workshops, from photography and poetry, to art history and performing arts.

"Our spring art show was a great success and fantastic opportunity to partner with Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church to encourage creativity and engagement for both our residents and the youth in our community," says Noel Fortner, Community Programming Director of Watercrest Newnan.

Artful Expressions is a critical element of Watercrest's Live Exhilarated™ program, which was created to focus on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

Watercrest Newnan is a 92,000 square-foot, signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Watercrest Newnan is ideally situated on nine picturesque acres at 285 Summerlin Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta. For more information, contact the community at 770-637-2207.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, including unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group