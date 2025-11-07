Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Celebrated Industry Leader Kaleigh Petree as Vice President of Sales Operations

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the addition of acclaimed sales strategist Kaleigh Petree to their executive leadership team as Vice President of Sales Operations. Petree will utilize her expertise in senior living sales and operations to align operational strategy with impactful sales training and mentorship to maximize the growth of communities operated by Watercrest Senior Living.

Watercrest Senior Living Group celebrates the addition of Kaleigh Petree to their executive leadership team as Vice President of Sales Operations.

"My respect for the Watercrest organization has grown exponentially since joining this phenomenal team," says Kaleigh Petree, Vice President of Sales Operations for Watercrest. "Welcoming three new communities in my introductory week just illuminated the authenticity, alignment and core values that this team passionately delivers in serving seniors and their families with excellence. I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Watercrest family and its positive impact on the future of senior living ."

Petree is a dynamic executive with over a decade in senior living sales, marketing, and operations. She is widely praised for building high-performing teams and fostering strong, purpose-driven cultures, an attribute she credits to her experiential understanding of both the people and the processes involved in senior living leadership.

"Kaleigh has seamlessly transitioned into our executive leadership team as she innately serves others with a dedication to excellence based on integrity," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "She leads with intention, collaborates to find solutions, and engages with associates, residents, and family members solidifying our Watercrest mission, 'to welcome, to care, to serve."

Petree attributes her core values and leadership inspiration to her stepfather, Joe Cain, whom she lost to ALS in 2022. She is a proud advocate for the Georgia Senior Living Association and the ALS Association—always striving to be a voice for progress in the field.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group