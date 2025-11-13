Watercrest Senior Living Group's 2nd Annual Community Costume Contest Draws Spectacular Engagement

Watercrest senior living communities, from South Florida to Virginia to Texas, thoughtfully planned and organized themed costumes to encourage associate interaction and resident engagement. The contest submissions varied from an elaborate carnival experience at Watercrest Buena Vista, a 'Wicked' visit to Watercrest Spanish Springs, and a full-video rendition of 'The Monster Mash' at Watercrest Myrtle Beach.

Each community garnered votes on their Facebook page with massive audience participation more than tripling industry engagement norms. In just four days, Watercrest's Second Annual Costume Contest reached approximately 22,000 likes, comments and interactions by visitors while Watercrest community pages also saw 195,000 impressions and 2,800 link clicks. The boost in engagement rate climbed to 11.1%, an exceptional outcome in comparison to the American Health Care Association's research statistics of 1-4% as a 'good engagement rate' for senior living media marketing.

With thousands of voters, the competition was fierce and Watercrest proudly crowned Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care as winner with their endearingly mischievous Minions led by mastermind Gru. Watercrest St. Lucie West followed closely behind with their spectacular circus performance complete with colorful performers and a loveable lion.

"Our second annual Watercrest costume competition generated so much community-wide enthusiasm and collaboration that we experienced an exponential increase in our social media engagement and voting" says Jessica Desjarlais, Watercrest Director of Associate Experience. "Our social media pages were exploding with support for our Watercrest associates and residents, creating an impactful and joyful experience for everyone involved."

Residents joined in on the festivities with community costume parties, trunk-or-treat events, and participation in the contest voting. The variety of Halloween themes were creative and invited residents' engagement in the process. Watercrest Richmond's team enchanted voters with the wizardry of Harry Potter, while Watercrest Winter Park and Sage Park Austin portrayed nostalgic characters from The Wizard of Oz, I Love Lucy, Little Red Riding Hood, and The Three Little Pigs. Even the team at Watercrest Fredericksburg, which is under construction and preparing to welcome residents, joined in on the festivities with a 'Golden Girls' themed entry. To view the Watercrest costume contest submissions, visit Watercrest Senior Living Group on Facebook.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was created by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO with a vision to establish a purpose-driven senior living organization which uniquely celebrates the God-given talents of their employees to honor seniors and their families. Watercrest Senior Living Group encompasses all of the senior living communities operating under the Watercrest Senior Living umbrella, including Sage Park Senior Living Communities, Market Street Memory Care Residences and Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care.

