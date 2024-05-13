Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Acumen Advisors, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Acumen Advisors, Inc. (Acumen). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Acumen is an employee benefits consultant serving small and mid-size businesses throughout Iowa. Andrew Morf, Kirby Moss and their team will remain in their current locations under the direction of Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher's Midwest region employee benefits consulting operations.

"Acumen is a highly regarded firm that will expand our employee benefits offerings in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Andrew, Kirby and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

