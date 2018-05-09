Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc.

Founded in 1916 by Louis Amer, A.J. Amer Agency is a retail property/casualty insurance agency and employee benefit consultant offering coverages to businesses and individuals throughout Northeast Ohio. Hamilton Amer, Charles Tennent and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Cindy LaMantia, president of Gallagher's Great Lakes region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and John Neumaier, President of Gallagher's Great Lakes employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"A.J. Amer Agency will solidify our property/casualty brokerage presence in Northeast Ohio, and deepen our employee benefit and risk management capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Ham, Chuck and their associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 33 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

