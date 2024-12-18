Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires DMc Insurance Partners

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Dec 18, 2024, 12:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Austin, Texas-based Howe Insurance Group LLC, dba DMc Insurance Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DMc Insurance Partners is a personal lines-focused insurance agency serving individuals and small business owners in Austin. John McNulty, Scott Durkin and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Gino Bonacci, head of personal lines for Gallagher's U.S. retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"DMc Insurance Partners has a strong local reputation and will expand our personal lines and small business capabilities in a key market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome John, Scott and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

