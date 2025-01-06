Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Encore Group

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Waterloo, Ontario-based Encore Insurance Services Inc., dba Encore Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Encore Group is a retail insurance brokerage firm serving commercial clients primarily in Ontario with industry focuses of manufacturing, construction and financial institutions. Joe Dalton, Scott Heaman and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Dave Partington, head of Gallagher's Canadian retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Encore Group is a highly regarded firm whose expertise complements our existing retail brokerage capabilities in Canada," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Joe, Scott and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.