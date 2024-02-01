Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires FarmPLUS Insurance Services

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Blairs, Virginia-based Shelton & Alderson Insurance Agency, Inc., dba FarmPLUS Insurance Services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

FarmPLUS Insurance Services is a retail agency providing agricultural and crop insurance coverages in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Tim Alderson, Amy Alderson and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Southeast retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"The FarmPLUS Insurance Services team's niche expertise will expand our agricultural market capabilities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Tim, Amy and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.