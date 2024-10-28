Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Filos Agency, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Long Beach, New York-based Filos Agency, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Filos Agency is a retail property/casualty insurance agency serving New York area businesses and individuals. Thomas Costantakos and his team will continue to operate out of their current location as part of Gallagher Agency Alliance under the direction of Jen Tadin, head of Gallagher Select, its U.S. property/casualty operations for small businesses.

"Filos Agency's strong reputation for client service in its local communities will be an excellent complement to our existing small business capabilities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Tom and his associates to Gallagher."

Gallagher Agency Alliance is a merger & acquisitions model partnering with agencies that specialize in small business property/casualty insurance and employee benefits.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.