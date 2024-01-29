Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Forest Insurance Facilities

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division, Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), has acquired Metairie, Louisiana-based Forest Insurance Facilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Forest Insurance Facilities is a commercial lines wholesale insurance broker and managing general agency (MGA) serving clients throughout Louisiana. Wayne Forest, Jr., Matt Forest and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Laura Allen, head of RPS's Southeast region binding operations.

"Forest Insurance Facilities is a well-regarded business whose surplus lines expertise will enhance our wholesale capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Wayne, Matt and their associates to our growing team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.