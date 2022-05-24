Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Frederickson Partners

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Menlo Park, California-based Valerie Frederickson & Company, Inc., dba Frederickson Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1995, Frederickson Partners is a human resources retained executive search and advisory firm, and a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion. The team recruits Chief Human Resources Officers, Chief People Officers, Chief Diversity Officers and other critical HR executives for leading technology, fintech, biotech, insurance, gaming and retail organizations. Frederickson Partners has locations in a dozen cities across the U.S., including San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and Nashville, and also serves global tech hubs London, Berlin, Paris, Mexico City, Bogota, Seoul and São Paulo. Founder Valerie Frederickson and her team will continue to operate under the direction of Scott Hamilton, Global Managing Director, Human Resources & Compensation Consulting, for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Frederickson Partners will expand Gallagher's executive search capabilities across all industries and offers us significant opportunities for collaboration and growth," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very excited to welcome Valerie and her team to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

