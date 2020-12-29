Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Harden & Associates, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Florida-based Harden & Associates, Inc. (Harden). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1953, Harden is a full-service insurance broker headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, with offices in Amelia Island and Tampa. It offers retail property/casualty, employee benefits and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Florida, with a particular focus on the healthcare, real estate and construction industries. M.C. (Ceree) Harden III and his team will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Peter Doyle, head of Gallagher's Southeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and John Tournet, head of Gallagher's Southeast region employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

"Harden will further strengthen our healthcare and real estate practices in the Southeast, as well as expand our presence in North Florida and along the East Coast of Florida and Georgia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are elated to welcome Ceree and his associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP – Investor Relations VP – Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-4009/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

