Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Lifesure Group Limited

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

05 Sep, 2023, 05:15 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of UK-based Lifesure Group Limited (Lifesure). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Lifesure provides personal lines insurance broking services in the vacation/holiday and leisure industry, with products including park home, motorhome, caravan and leisure home insurance. As part of the transaction Gallagher will also acquire Lifesure's affiliated company Barnes Commercial, an insurance broker serving small-to-medium businesses. Paul Reid and his team will become part of Gallagher's UK & Ireland Retail division.

"Lifesure has an excellent reputation for client relationships and will enhance our UK retail capabilities in the niche personal lines space," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Paul and his colleagues to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

