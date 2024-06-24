Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires OperationsInc, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Norwalk, Connecticut-based OperationsInc, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

OperationsInc is a consulting firm providing comprehensive solutions in human resources, payroll and human resources information system (HRIS) services, talent acquisition and employee training to clients of all sizes across the United States. David Lewis and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Steve Coco, Global Human Resources & Compensation Consulting Managing Director for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"OperationsInc's growth-oriented culture and deep capabilities in HR consulting will significantly broaden our client offerings," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome David and his associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

