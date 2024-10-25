Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Redington Ltd

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of London-based Redington Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Redington is an investment consulting firm providing comprehensive investment, research and technology services to pension funds, wealth managers and institutional investor clients primarily in the UK. Sylvia Pozezanac and her team will remain in their current location under the guidance of David Piltz, head of Gallagher's UK employee benefits and HR consulting operations.

"As a leader in the investment consulting space, Redington brings exceptional talent and represents a fantastic cultural fit. Their deep capabilities in modeling and investment market research will enhance our existing consulting services and help our clients achieve superior financial security outcomes," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Sylvia and her associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

