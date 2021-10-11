Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires River Valley Capital Insurance, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Dubuque, Iowa-based River Valley Capital Insurance, Inc. (RVCI). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007, RVCI is a retail property/casualty brokerage that specializes in providing insurance coverage for the trucking industry, with a focus on long-haul trucking firms in the Midwest region. The team will remain in their current location under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"River Valley Capital Insurance is a highly-regarded, growing business with deep expertise in the long-haul trucking market that will expand our Midwest transportation practice," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome the team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

