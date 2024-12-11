Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Sheila J. Butler & Company

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Carrollton, Georgia-based Sheila J. Butler & Company (SJB). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SJB is an employee benefits brokerage firm serving groups of all sizes in western Georgia, including greater Atlanta. Sheila J. Butler, Blake Butler and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Colby Paxton, head of Gallagher's Southeast region employee benefits consulting operations.

"SJB has an excellent reputation for client service and will enhance our existing benefits consulting capabilities and footprint in Georgia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Sheila, Blake and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

