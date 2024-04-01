Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Specialty Risk Management Services, LLC, and Private Client Insurance Services, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Fort Myers, Florida-based Specialty Risk Management Services, LLC, and its affiliate, Private Client Insurance Services, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Specialty Risk Management Services manages a property insurance program for businesses in Florida. Private Client Insurance Services is an agency specializing in commercial risks, condominium associations and personal lines. Elaine Hawkins, Wes Brewer and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Southeast retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Specialty Risk Management Services and Private Client Insurance Services have a culture similar to ours and will deepen our service offerings in a key market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Elaine, Wes and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

