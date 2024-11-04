Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Statewide Commercial Insurance Brokers

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Altadena, California-based American Matar International, Inc., dba Statewide Commercial Insurance Brokers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Statewide Commercial Insurance Brokers is a retail property/casualty insurance agency specializing in construction contractors for commercial clients in California and several other U.S. states. Lana Matar and her team will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Statewide Commercial Insurance Brokers is a well-regarded agency with niche expertise that complements our retail brokerage capabilities in Southern California," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Lana and her associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

