Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Kirksey Agency, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of West Monroe, La.-based The Kirksey Agency, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Kirksey Agency was founded in 1980 with crop insurance as its flagship product, servicing Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi. The agency has expanded its offerings in recent years to provide a full range of commercial and personal products and services to clients across the South Central United States. Bill and Grace Kirksey and their team will continue to operate in their current location under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Mid-South region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"The Kirksey Agency expands Gallagher's agricultural capabilities and deepens our client offerings across the Mid-South region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are very pleased to welcome Bill, Grace and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

