Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires W.P. Dolle, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Cincinnati, OH-based W.P. Dolle, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1872, W.P. Dolle is a retail property/casualty agency and employee benefit consultant serving a diverse client base across the greater Cincinnati tristate region. With an emphasis on risk management, W.P. Dolle offers global capabilities and particular expertise in serving manufacturing and distribution clients. Mark Rummler, Rich Veleta and their team will relocate to Gallagher's nearby Cincinnati office under the direction of Sean Gallagher, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region employee benefits consulting operations.

"W.P. Dolle is a well-known, highly respected agency with a rich history in the Cincinnati and greater tristate region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Mark, Rich and their associates to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

