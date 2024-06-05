Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Wrightway Underwriting Limited

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Jun 05, 2024, 05:30 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its specialist underwriting subsidiary Pen Underwriting has acquired Wexford, Ireland-based Wrightway Underwriting Limited (Wrightway). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Wrightway is a managing general agent (MGA) providing motor and liability coverages for the haulage and fleet sector across Ireland through its independent broker clients, as well as other commercial and personal insurance products. The business will become part of Pen Underwriting, and David Crean will continue to lead the team from its current location alongside Linda Roberts and Mary Lyons.

"Wrightway brings a reputation for client excellence, complements Pen's existing specialist capabilities and provides further growth opportunities for our Ireland operations," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome David, Linda, Mary and their colleagues to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected] 

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

