Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Fourth Quarter Dividend

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Oct 27, 2021, 16:15 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of forty eight cents ($0.48) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on December 17, 2021 to Stockholders of Record as of December 3, 2021.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact: 
Ray Iardella              
VP – Investor Relations
630-285-3661/[email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

Also from this source

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The VanDyke Group, Inc....

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Matt Jensen Insurance...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics