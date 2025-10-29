Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Fourth Quarter Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Oct 29, 2025, 08:45 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of sixty-five cents ($0.65) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on December 19, 2025 to Stockholders of Record as of December 5, 2025.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:
Ray Iardella              
VP – Investor Relations
630-285-3661/[email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

