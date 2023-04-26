Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty five cents ($0.55) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on June 16, 2023 to Stockholders of Record as of June 2, 2023.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

